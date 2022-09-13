Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Latest updates on CUET-UG result on cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Latest updates on CUET-UG result on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 12:12 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA CUET UG result will be declared on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow latest updates:

CUET UG 2022 Result Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG 2022 Result Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.samarth.ac.in(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CUET UG Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare CUET UG 2022 results soon. As informed by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, results will be out on or before September 15. Candidates can check CUET results on cuet.samarth.ac.in and based on marks secured, they can apply for admission to universities. 

“National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” Kumar said on Friday.

The first edition of CUET UG was conducted in 6 phases in July-August. The exam was held at 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates registered for the examination.

Earlier, UGC and NTA had said that the result will be announced within 10 days of the last date of the exam but it got delayed due to the preparation and announcement of the results of the NEET-UG examination, according to officials. that is also conducted by the NTA. Follow all the latest developments around CUET UG in this blog. 

  • Sep 13, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    CUET 2022: Exam was held from July 15 to Aug 30

    NTA conducted CUET (UG) - 2022 exam from 15 July 2022 to 30 August 2022

  • Sep 13, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    CUET result 2022: Where to check CUET UG score

    When released, check your CUET UG 2022 scores on the official websites of NTA:

    1. cuet.samarth.ac.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in
    3. nta.ac.in
  • Sep 13, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022 in numbers

    CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 6 phases in July-August. The exam was held at 489 exam centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the examination. 

  • Sep 13, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022: 60% students attended the exam

    In all 6 phases of CUET UG 2022, sixty per cent of the total students who had registered took the test. 

  • Sep 13, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    CUET UG results got delayed due to NEET

    Earlier, UGC and NTA said that CUET UG result will be announced within 10 days of the last date of the exam. Later, officials said that it got delayed due to preparation and announcement of NEET UG results.

    “We are trying to speed up the process now. We may announce the result two days before September 15,” a senior NTA official said.

  • Sep 13, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022 result: What UGC Chief said

    “National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

  • Sep 13, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    CUET 2022 result date

    Result of CUET UG 2022 will be declared on or before September 15. Candidates should check the official website for regular updates. 

  • Sep 13, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    CUET 2022 result awaited

    Results of Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 are awaited at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

