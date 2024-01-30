IBPS PO Main result 2024 declared, know how to check

The results of the main exam for IBPS Probationary Officers and Management Trainees have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today, January 30. On the official website, ibps. Candidates can download the IBPS PO main result. Candidates can download the main exam results with their registration Number, roll Number, password, and DOB (DD-MM-YY). IBPS PO Main Exam Results 2024 Released: Check Now

IBPS PO MT 2024 result link

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The call letters for the interview and the interview will be conducted in January/February 2024. The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

A total of 3049 Probationary Officer positions will be filled at participating banks by this IBPS PO/MT 2023 recruitment drive.

IBPS PO Main result 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Mains Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.