News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS Result 2023 Live: CS June Professional & Executive program results releasing today
Live

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live: CS June Professional & Executive program results releasing today

Aug 25, 2023 10:19 AM IST
OPEN APP

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023 Live Updates: Results will be declared at 11 and 2 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare ICSI CS Result 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Professional and Executive program results will be announced today and candidates can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. 

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live
ICSI CS Result 2023 Live

The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm. 

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will also be available to candidates on the website after results are out.  No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 25, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    CS Executive Result: To be available at 2 pm 

    CS Executive Result will be announced on August 25, 2023 at 2 pm. 

  • Aug 25, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2023

    Candidates can check their e-result on icsi.edu 11 am onwards. The physical copy of the mark sheet will be send to candidate's address within 30 days, ICSI said.

  • Aug 25, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result: To release at 11 am 

    ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am. The direct link to view scorecards will be provided here.

  • Aug 25, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    ICSI Result: Where to check 

    Both ICSI CS Professional and Executive exam results will be announced at icsi.edu.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2023: What if physical copy is not received by candidates?

    As per the official notice, in case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute along with his/her particulars.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:54 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: Professional exam results to be available on postal address 

    Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    CS Result 2023: Exam dates 

    The Executive and Professional exams were conducted between June 1 to 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. 

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2023: Marks statement to be available on website 

    Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    CS Executive Result: No physical copy to be issued 

    No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: Subject wise breakup to be available today 

    The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result: Websites to check 

    icsi.edu 

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    ICSI Result: When will results be declared?

    The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2023: How to check scores?

    Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

    Click on ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    CS Result 2023: Where to check Professional and Executive program results?

    CS Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. 

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2023: Professional exam result date and time 

    Date: August 25, 2023 

    Time: 11 am 

  • Aug 25, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    CS Executive Result: Date and Time 

    Date: August 25, 2023 

    Time: 2 pm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs

ICSI CS Result 2023 for Professional & Executive courses releasing today at icsi.edu

exam results
Published on Aug 25, 2023 08:29 AM IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 for Professional & Executive courses will release at 11 am and 2 pm today.

ICSI CS Result 2023 for Professional & Executive courses releasing today at icsi.edu (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala LBS SET result 2023 released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

LBS Centre for Science and Technology declares Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 July session result. Check on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala LBS SET result 2023 released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
exam results
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, list of qualified candidates

UPSC releases written exam results for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Candidates can check at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in
exam results
Published on Aug 24, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live: Check updates on SSC Tier I results

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS, CGL results. 

ssc cgl mts result 2023 live updates: ssc mts, cgl tier I results, direct link, cut offs at ssc.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Aug 25, 2023 09:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared, here's how to check Officer Scale 1 results

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared, here's how to check Officer Scale 1 results
exam results
Published on Aug 23, 2023 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 declared at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 declared at ibps.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Aug 23, 2023 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date: CS Professional & Executive results on August 25

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date for CS Professional & Executive program has been announced. The results will be declared on August 25.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date: CS Professional & Executive results on August 25
exam results
Published on Aug 23, 2023 01:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here

TS CPGET Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check is given below.

TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here
exam results
Published on Aug 22, 2023 06:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD results 2023 out on icar.nta.nic.in, direct links

ICAR PG and PhD entrance exam results have been announced. Candidates can check it on icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD entrance test results 2023 announced, direct links for downloading scorecards give here (icar.nta.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Aug 22, 2023 08:36 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Constable GD final result out, check on ssc.nic.in

Candidates can check SSC Constable GD final result on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD final result announced on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Aug 20, 2023 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Results 2023 Live: Where, how to check SSC CGL, MTS results

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live: Get latest updates on tier 1 results of SSC recruitment examinations below.

SSC MTS, CGL results 2023 live updates(ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Updated on Aug 22, 2023 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result released at appolycet.nic.in

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment results released on official website appolycet.nic.in.

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result released at appolycet.nic.in
exam results
Published on Aug 18, 2023 06:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant stage I 2023 results released

Delhi High Court releases Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Exam 2023 results. Candidates can check at delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Delhi High Court releases results for Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2023
exam results
Published on Aug 18, 2023 01:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result for 2nd, 3rd year out, direct link here

SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result for 2nd, 3rd year has been released. The direct link is given below.

SPPU B.Pharmacy 2019 pattern result for 2nd, 3rd year out, direct link here
exam results
Published on Aug 17, 2023 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP Polytechnic result 2023 announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, steps to check

UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023: Candidates can now go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and download UP Polytechnic rank/score cards.

UP Polytechnic result 2023 announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Aug 17, 2023 12:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out