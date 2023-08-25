ICSI CS Result 2023 Live: CS June Professional & Executive program results releasing today
ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare ICSI CS Result 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Professional and Executive program results will be announced today and candidates can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm.
The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will also be available to candidates on the website after results are out. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
CS Executive Result will be announced on August 25, 2023 at 2 pm.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023
Candidates can check their e-result on icsi.edu 11 am onwards. The physical copy of the mark sheet will be send to candidate's address within 30 days, ICSI said.
ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am.
ICSI Result: Where to check
Both ICSI CS Professional and Executive exam results will be announced at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Result 2023: What if physical copy is not received by candidates?
As per the official notice, in case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute along with his/her particulars.
ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: Professional exam results to be available on postal address
Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.
CS Result 2023: Exam dates
The Executive and Professional exams were conducted between June 1 to 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
ICSI Result 2023: Marks statement to be available on website
Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records.
CS Executive Result: No physical copy to be issued
No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: Subject wise breakup to be available today
The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website after declaration of results.
ICSI CS Executive Result: Websites to check
icsi.edu
ICSI Result: When will results be declared?
The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm.
ICSI CS Result 2023: How to check scores?
Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Click on ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CS Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
ICSI Result 2023: Professional exam result date and time
Date: August 25, 2023
Time: 11 am
CS Executive Result: Date and Time
Date: August 25, 2023
Time: 2 pm