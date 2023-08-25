ICSI CS Result 2023 Live: CS June Professional & Executive program results releasing today

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare ICSI CS Result 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Professional and Executive program results will be announced today and candidates can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live

The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm.

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will also be available to candidates on the website after results are out. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

