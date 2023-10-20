KVS PRT result 2023 announced; link, cut-off, interview dates here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced results of the primary teacher (PRT) direct recruitment 2023. Candidates can go to kvsangathan.nic.in and check it. KVS has also announced category-wise cut-off marks and interview dates along with results. KVS PRT result 2023 announced(kvsangathan.nic.in)

Interviews for primary teacher recruitment will be held from November 3 to 8, 2023.

The computer based written exam was held from February 21 to 28.

KVS has announced name of the city in which interview will be held. Candidates can check it on the result document. Details of the interview venue will be shared later, it said.

The link to download interview letters will be available soon, KVS said.

The address of the venue of interview will be informed later and request for change of venue and date of interview will not be entertained, it added.

KVS has also announced category-wise cut-off marks along with results:

UR: 135.0913

EWS: 127.4651

OBC: 127.2476

SC: 121.6619

ST: 103.3192

OH: 118.3129

VH: 110.661

For more information, check the notice here.

Direct link to download result PDF.

Check normalised scores through application number and password/date of birth.

