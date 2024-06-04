NEET 2024 Result Live: NTA NEET UG results expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, updates here

NEET 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET 2024 Result likely soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses will be available after the announcement on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The results will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in. Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks....Read More

The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. As per past trends, the results are declared soon after the final answer key is released.

NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024.

The NTA will prepare the Merit List/All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying/eligibility criteria and other norms as well as the relevant regulations/guidelines of NMC/DGHS/MCC/DCI and Ministry of AYUSH/NCISM/NCH /AACCC, as the case may be. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, final answer key, scorecard, toppers, cut offs and more.