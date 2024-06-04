NEET 2024 Result Live: NTA NEET UG results expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, updates here
National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET 2024 Result likely soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses will be available after the announcement on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The results will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in. Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.
The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. As per past trends, the results are declared soon after the final answer key is released.
NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024.
The NTA will prepare the Merit List/All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying/eligibility criteria and other norms as well as the relevant regulations/guidelines of NMC/DGHS/MCC/DCI and Ministry of AYUSH/NCISM/NCH /AACCC, as the case may be. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, final answer key, scorecard, toppers, cut offs and more.
Use of result data to get admissions
As per the official brochure, the Result of NEET (UG) - 2024 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms / applicable regulations/ guidelines/rules. The result data may also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The NEET (UG) - 2024 data will also be used for admissionsto BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCIin recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.
Steps to check scores online
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
When was provisional answer key released?
List of websites
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
neet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
Marking scheme
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
Unanswered: No mark (0).
No provision of rechecking
How to download scorecard
Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
Click on NEET 2024 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scorecard and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Login details needed to download scorecard
Application number
password
How to download final answer key
Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Click on NEET UG 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Know about merit list
Timeline
Other details to be announced with results
Where to check scorecards?
