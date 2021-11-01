NEET UG final answer key 2021 released nta.ac.in, check it here

NEET UG final answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency on Monday released the final answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 for undergraduate candidates on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2021 examination can check the answer key on the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG)-2021 exam was held on September 12, 2021.

NEET (UG)–2021 is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Direct link to check NEET UG 2021 answer key

The NEET results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of this final answer key.

How to check NEET UG 2021 results (after it is uploaded):

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in or at nta.ac.in.

Click on relevant NEET UG 2021 results link available on the homepage

Submit NEET registration number and date of birth

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.