exam results

NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result declared for February 2021 exam, 85% pass

  • National Institute of Open Schooling (NISO) has declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:33 PM IST

National Institute of Open Schooling (NISO) on Monday, May 17 declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam. The examination was held in the month of February. Candidates can check their result on the official website of NISO at https://voc.nios.ac.in

This time pass percentage is 85%, however, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded a 100% pass result.

Direct link to check NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021

The official Twitter handle of NIOS announced on Monday, “Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://voc.nios.ac.in; This time pass percentage is 85%, however Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded 100% pass result”


NIOS Asha Certificate Programme 2021: Here is the direct link to check the result

Topics
nios result national institute of open schooling exam result + 1 more
