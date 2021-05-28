NIOS Secondary & Sr Secondary on demand April 2021 exam result out, direct link

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Result 2021 for on-demand examination on May 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 on-demand examinations can check their result through the official site of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.

The Secondary and Senior Secondary examination was conducted on from April 1 to April 15, 2021, across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

NIOS Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NIOS result on results.nios.ac.in.

• Click on On demand result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.