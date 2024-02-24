 Osmania University Result 2024 declared for sem I, III and V - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / Osmania University Result 2024 declared for sem I, III and V, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Osmania University releases results for Semester I, III, and V for January 2024. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

The Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has released the results for semesters I, III, and V for January 2024 today, February 24. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website at www.osmania.ac.in. The examination results have been released for the undergraduate BA, Bcom, and B.Sc Semester I, III and V.

Osmania University releases results for BA, Bcom, and B.Sc Semesters I, III, V
Candidates can download their Sem I, III and V results using their log-in credentials.

Osmania University Result 2024: Know how to check

To check the Osmania University Semester I, III, and V results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your hall ticket number

Check the semester-wise results

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at www.osmania.ac.in

Exam and College Guide
