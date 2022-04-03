PSTET Results declared at pstet.pseb.ac.in, check direct link here

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET Results 2021-22. Candidates can check their result from the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check their result through their application number and password and Roll Number and date of Birth.

The PSTET was conducted on December 24, 2021 and the answer key was released in January candidates were also given opportunity to raise objections.

PSEB had to announce the PSTET results on January 2022, as per the previous schedule. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed and released today.

Direct link to check the result

How to Check PSTET result:

Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in

Click on PSTET result link available on the homepage

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

