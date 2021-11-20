Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021. The Commission has also released the cut off marks for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 (TSP & NON TSP). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The prelims examination was conducted on October 27, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps to check the result and cut off marks. 

Direct link to check result here 

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For male posts, the cut off marks is 84.72 percent, for female posts the cut off marks is 79.63 percent. 

The result of two candidates have been withheld as per Court’s order. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC. 

