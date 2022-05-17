Home / Education / Exam Results / TANCET result 2022 on or before June 10 on annauniv.edu
exam results

TANCET result 2022 on or before June 10 on annauniv.edu

  • TANCET result 2022 will be announced on or before June 10, as per an official statement by Anna University published on tancet.annauniv.edu. 
TANCET result 2022 on or before June 10 on annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TANCET result 2022 on or before June 10 on annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2022 will be announced on or before June 10, Anna University, who administers the exam, has confirmed.

The results will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu. 

The entrance test for MCA courses was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

Ahead of TANCET result, the university is expected to release answer keys of various subjects. 

How to check TANCET result 2022

  1. Go to tancet.annauniv.edu. 
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link. 
  3. Enter roll number and/or other required details. 
  4. Submit and download scorecard. 

TANCET is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

While the responsibility of Anna University is to conduct TANCET and announce results, admissions will be carried out by the respective institutions. Candidates will have to apply for admissions separately. 

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum Eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” as per an official statement. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out