TANCET result 2022 on or before June 10 on annauniv.edu

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2022 will be announced on or before June 10, Anna University, who administers the exam, has confirmed.

The results will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance test for MCA courses was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

Ahead of TANCET result, the university is expected to release answer keys of various subjects.

How to check TANCET result 2022

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu. On the homepage, click on the result link. Enter roll number and/or other required details. Submit and download scorecard.

TANCET is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

While the responsibility of Anna University is to conduct TANCET and announce results, admissions will be carried out by the respective institutions. Candidates will have to apply for admissions separately.

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum Eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” as per an official statement.