UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, how to download

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the official announcement, candidates can download the UGC NET June re-exam result and scorecard using application number and date of birth.

The exam was held in August-September and the provisional answer keys were released in September. The result of the entrance test is expected next.

The final answer key of the test is also awaited. It is likely to be released along with or before result.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecards

Go to the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link Enter your application number, date of birth Submit and download the scorecard.

