New Delhi240C
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June scorecards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, how to download

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 10, 2024 8:53 AM IST
    After the official announcement, candidates can download the UGC NET June re-exam result and scorecard using application number and date of birth.
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards expected soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the official announcement, candidates can download the UGC NET June re-exam result and scorecard using application number and date of birth....Read More

    The exam was held in August-September and the provisional answer keys were released in September. The result of the entrance test is expected next.

    The final answer key of the test is also awaited. It is likely to be released along with or before result.

    The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecards

    1. Go to the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
    2. Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link
    3. Enter your application number, date of birth
    4. Submit and download the scorecard.

    Check live updates on UGC NET June results below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check scorecards

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The results of the UGC NET June re-exam are awaited. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

