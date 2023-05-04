Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS I Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS I Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 12:31 PM IST

UPSC CDS I Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2023 on May 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination I can check the results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC CDS I Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The written examination was conducted on April 16, 2023. A total of 6518 candidates have qualified the examination and will have to appear for the interview round. To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Result 2023

UPSC CDS I Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website of Indian Army in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc result upsc cds
upsc result upsc cds
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out