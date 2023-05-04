Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2023 on May 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination I can check the results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS I Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The written examination was conducted on April 16, 2023. A total of 6518 candidates have qualified the examination and will have to appear for the interview round. To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CDS I Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website of Indian Army in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.