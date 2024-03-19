5 innovative strategies to overcome teaching challenges

A dynamic learning environment should ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and instil a love for learning in students. The pivotal factor in shaping this environment is the role of teachers. Teachers must incorporate new strategies in teaching to create a more enjoyable learning experience for students. (Handout)

As the renowned American physician Karl Menninger observes, 'What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.' Hence teachers must incorporate new strategies in teaching to create a more enjoyable learning experience for students.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Know your students

To foster academic, emotional, and social growth, teachers must focus on the individual learning capacities and unique gifts of their students. This endeavour seeks to reshape education into a more stimulating and personalised experience.

A fundamental responsibility of educators involves creating a safe and supportive classroom environment and promoting open communication. Building a connection with each student through conversations and inquiries about their goals, interests, and academic history is essential. This facilitates teachers in gaining insights about effective teaching methods tailored to the needs of their pupils.

Personalise teaching

Once the teacher has a better understanding of the students, they can opt for a personalised teaching model. In this approach, each student receives a separate ‘learning plan’ based on their pace of understanding, existing knowledge, and skills and interests.

Unlike the 'one size fits all' model, this method is tailored to the learning needs of each student and inculcates a sense of academic ownership. Each student gains access to a customised learning path that adjusts based on progress, challenges, and goals.

Incorporate technology responsibly

Smartphones, computers, and tablets have become integral aspects of our daily lives and technology can be leveraged responsibly to create meaningful learning experiences for students of all ages.

Starting with the integration of simple technologies such as PowerPoint, online homework assignments, and online grading systems into virtual classrooms, technical advancements can be incorporated into teaching.

With innovations like Virtual Reality (VR), teachers can present subjects in more interactive and creative ways, aiding students in becoming more familiar with technologies relevant to their future careers.

Incorporate art & drama

Drama and arts encompass visual, auditory, and hands-on approaches, which assist students in retaining information more effectively than traditional teaching methods.

This embodies a form of experiential learning that not only improves academic performance but also imparts a more immersive educational experience. It also enhances the development of confidence, communication skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Exploring various themes through drama and arts encourages a deeper understanding of different cultures and perspectives, significantly shaping their outlook on socio-cultural issues.

Also Read: Centre set to launch National Curriculum, Framework for early childhood care & education, here's what experts think

Humour to engage students

Efficiently incorporating humour into teaching is a valuable strategy. For example, injecting a humorous example into a lesson quickly captures students' attention and aids in better recall.

Humour can manifest through visual references, short stories, anecdotes, riddles, or situations from cartoons or popular movies, eliciting laughter. However, teachers must exercise caution and avoid offensive or politically incorrect jokes. The choice of subject, tone, and intent should align appropriately with the situation when employing this approach.

(Authored by Rajesh Bhatia, Founder-Managing Director of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Views are personal)