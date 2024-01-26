AISHE 2021-22 report: Top 5 streams students enrolled in UG, PG and Ph.D level
Jan 26, 2024 11:58 AM IST
According to the AISHE report, the total enrolment in higher education institutions increased by 4.6% (4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21).
The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report with reference period as academic session 2021-22 was released on Thursday. A total of 1,162 Universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand alone Institutions responded to the survey.
According to the AISHE report, the total enrolment in higher education institutions increased by 4.6% (4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21).
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
Based on the AISHE report, here are the top 5 streams where students enrolled in the undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. levels of education.
Undergraduate Level
|Discipline
|Total Enrollment
|Female Enrollment
|Male Enrollment
|Arts
|1.13 crore
|51%
|49%
|Science
|49.18 lakh
|50.8%
|49.2%
|Commerce
|44.08 lakh
|47.2%
|52.8%
|Engineering & Technology
|39.04 lakh
|29.1%
|70.9%
|Education
|17.19 lakh
|62.4%
|37.6%
Post Graduate Level
|Discipline
|Enrollment
|Social Science
|10.8 lakh
|Science
|7.52 lakh
|Management
|7.28 lakh
|Commerce
|5.18 lakh
|Indian Language
|4.15 lakh
Ph.D. Level
|Discipline
|Enrollment
|Engineering & Technology
|52748
|Science
|45324
|Social Science
|26057
|Medical Science
|15081
|Management
|12577
Also Read: Higher education enrolment increased by 4.58% in 2021-22: AISHE report
Share this article