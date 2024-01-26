 AISHE 2021-22 report: Top 5 streams in UG, PG and Ph.D level - Hindustan Times
AISHE 2021-22 report: Top 5 streams students enrolled in UG, PG and Ph.D level

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report with reference period as academic session 2021-22 was released on Thursday. A total of 1,162 Universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand alone Institutions responded to the survey.

A total of 1,162 Universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand alone Institutions responded to the survey.(HT file)

According to the AISHE report, the total enrolment in higher education institutions increased by 4.6% (4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21).

Based on the AISHE report, here are the top 5 streams where students enrolled in the undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. levels of education.

Undergraduate Level

DisciplineTotal EnrollmentFemale Enrollment Male Enrollment 
Arts1.13 crore51%49%
Science49.18 lakh50.8%49.2%
Commerce44.08 lakh47.2%52.8%
Engineering & Technology39.04 lakh29.1%70.9%
Education17.19 lakh62.4%37.6%

Post Graduate Level

DisciplineEnrollment
Social Science10.8 lakh
Science7.52 lakh
Management7.28 lakh
Commerce5.18 lakh
Indian Language4.15 lakh

Ph.D. Level

DisciplineEnrollment
Engineering & Technology52748
Science45324
Social Science26057
Medical Science15081
Management12577

Also Read: Higher education enrolment increased by 4.58% in 2021-22: AISHE report

