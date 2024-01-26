AISHE 2021-22 report: Top 5 streams students enrolled in UG, PG and Ph.D level

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report with reference period as academic session 2021-22 was released on Thursday. A total of 1,162 Universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand alone Institutions responded to the survey. A total of 1,162 Universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand alone Institutions responded to the survey.(HT file)

According to the AISHE report, the total enrolment in higher education institutions increased by 4.6% (4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21).

Based on the AISHE report, here are the top 5 streams where students enrolled in the undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. levels of education.

Undergraduate Level

Discipline Total Enrollment Female Enrollment Male Enrollment Arts 1.13 crore 51% 49% Science 49.18 lakh 50.8% 49.2% Commerce 44.08 lakh 47.2% 52.8% Engineering & Technology 39.04 lakh 29.1% 70.9% Education 17.19 lakh 62.4% 37.6%

Post Graduate Level

Discipline Enrollment Social Science 10.8 lakh Science 7.52 lakh Management 7.28 lakh Commerce 5.18 lakh Indian Language 4.15 lakh

Ph.D. Level

Discipline Enrollment Engineering & Technology 52748 Science 45324 Social Science 26057 Medical Science 15081 Management 12577

