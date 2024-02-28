Remembering C V Raman: The legacy of a Nobel Laureate on National Science Day

Every year on February 28th, India celebrates National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by the renowned physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, commonly known as CV Raman. It was during his tenure as a professor at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in Kolkata that Raman made his most significant breakthrough.(HT)

This day serves as a reminder of his ground-breaking contributions to science and technology, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations worldwide.

Born on November 7, 1888, in the city of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, C.V. Raman exhibited an early passion for science and education. His journey towards scientific excellence began with a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Presidency College, Chennai, followed by a Master's degree from the University of Calcutta.

Students busy conducting experiments in the school. (Representative Image)(Handout)

Subsequently, he pursued doctoral research at the University of Cambridge, where his exceptional intellect and curiosity propelled him towards remarkable discoveries.

It was during his tenure as a professor at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in Kolkata that Raman made his most significant breakthrough. In 1928, while conducting experiments on the scattering of light, he observed an unexpected phenomenon that would revolutionize the field of physics. This phenomenon, known as the Raman Effect, demonstrated the inelastic scattering of photons by molecules, providing valuable insights into molecular structure and dynamics.

The discovery of the Raman Effect earned C.V. Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious accolade. His pioneering research not only enhanced our understanding of light-matter interactions but also laid the foundation for various scientific and technological advancements in fields such as spectroscopy, materials science, and telecommunications.

Among his other notable contributions is his work on the acoustics of musical instruments, where he investigated the physics behind the sounds produced by various instruments. Additionally, Raman made significant contributions to the field of crystal physics, elucidating the behaviour of light when passing through transparent materials such as crystals and gemstones.

Beyond his scientific achievements, C.V. Raman was a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's scientific landscape. He advocated for the establishment of research institutions and laboratories to foster scientific inquiry and innovation in the country.

His efforts led to the founding of the Indian Academy of Sciences and the Raman Research Institute, institutions that continue to uphold his legacy by promoting excellence in scientific research and education.

As we commemorate National Science Day, it is imperative to reflect on the enduring legacy of C.V. Raman and his invaluable contributions to the world of science.

Furthermore, C.V. Raman was deeply committed to science outreach and education, recognising the importance of nurturing young minds and fostering a scientific temperament among the masses. He believed in the democratisation of knowledge and strived to make science accessible to all sections of society, inspiring countless individuals to pursue careers in science and engineering.

As we commemorate National Science Day, it is imperative to reflect on the enduring legacy of C.V. Raman and his invaluable contributions to the world of science. His insatiable curiosity, relentless pursuit of knowledge and unwavering dedication serve as a beacon of inspiration for scientists, researchers, and students alike.

Moreover, C.V. Raman's legacy underscores the significance of investing in scientific research and innovation as drivers of socio-economic development. By honoring his memory and celebrating his achievements, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of scientific inquiry, creativity, and excellence in India and beyond.

National Science Day serves as a fitting tribute to the remarkable legacy of C.V. Raman, whose brilliance and passion continue to illuminate the path of scientific discovery. As we pay homage to this visionary Nobel Laureate, let us renew our commitment to advancing the frontiers of science and building a brighter future for generations to come.

(Author C Shoban Babu is Science Teacher and Incharge - Atal Tinkering Lab, Sree Vidyanikethan. Views are personal)