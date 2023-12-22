What with 1 British Pound currently equivalent to INR 105, studying in the United Kingdom can be a huge financial challenge. But there are several scholarships on offer including British Council’s Women in STEM Scholarships, 26 GREAT scholarships, and the prestigious Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships. The eligibility criteria and the amount offered varies and all details can be found on the respective official websites of the mentioned scholarships. Study abroad: Scholarships available to study & research in the UK(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here are a few scholarships available to Indian students in 2024.

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships: For 40 years, British Council India has been working in partnership with the Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) to offer CWIT scholarships. The long-term grants are usually for a full-time MA course (maximum 1 year) and short-term grants (usually around three weeks) in the field of arts or heritage conservation.

Subjects/Courses: Arts (visual arts, performance arts, film, photography, design, curating, art history) and Heritage Conservation (conversation architecture, management of heritage projects/sites, conservation of materials/paintings/photographs/film, management of museums and collection, engineering in relation to conservation of heritage buildings and structures)

Eligibility:

• Be an Indian citizen living in India

• Be aged between 28 and 38

• Have not received a CWIT grant within the last five years

• Have a first degree, diploma or professional qualification in their specialisation. CWIT prefers applicants with significant working experience

Deadline: Last date to apply for Long-term grants is January 14 2024; and February 28, 2024 for Short-term grants.

Amount:

• Long-term: Covers the living costs and course fees in the UK. Also contributes GBP 600 towards international travel

• Short-term: One-off grant of £1,500 towards the costs of their short stay in the UK

GREAT Scholarships: Given to individuals who want to pursue higher studies in the UK. For the 2024-25 academic year, there are 26 postgraduate scholarships available from UK universities, across a variety of subjects for students from India. In total, over 210 scholarships are on offer. Each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions.

Subjects/Courses: Different universities provide scholarships for various courses ranging from business management, and computing science to education and art and design.

Eligibility:

• The student should be a citizen of India

• Student should have an undergraduate degree

• Academic qualifications required by the college you apply for

• Should meet the English language requirement of the UK HEI

• Have an acceptance letter from the UK university

Deadline: The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies according to each institution. Usually open from April 3 to June 15, 2024.

Amount: Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course.

British Council’s Women in STEM Scholarships:

About the scholarship: Tailored for women with a STEM background, these scholarships facilitate master's degree programmes or early academic fellowships in STEM subjects at leading UK universities.

Subjects/Courses: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Eligibility:

• Students should have an undergraduate degree that will enable them to gain access to one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at a UK university (for Masters level) or completed all components of PhD in the last three years (for Early Academic Fellowships)

• Meet the English language requirement of the UK university partner.

• Demonstrate case for financial support.

• Are active in the field with work experience or a proven interest in their subject area

Deadline: Early 2024, dates to be announced

Amount: Economic support will include tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. The scholarship also has a special support for mothers.

Research Council UK Scholarships: Research Council funding for postgraduate research training goes directly to research organisations who then undertake the selection and recruitment of students.

Subjects/Courses: Research Councils in the UK provide funding for different subjects of academic research including Arts and Humanities, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences and more

Eligibility:

• Undergraduate results - holding a 2:1 or higher undergraduate degree.

• Extra qualifications and experience - obtaining a Masters degree (or equivalent postgraduate qualification), as well as carrying out professional research or work experience. These aren't necessary requirements but will enhance your application.

• Residency - Students in the UK student who have been a resident in the UK for three years, may normally be able to receive a full studentship for both living costs and fees. International student are also eligible for a full award covering their fees, living costs and other expenses.

Deadline: To be announced

Amount: £18,622 as a minimum Doctoral stipend to cover living expenses and £4,712 for PhD tuition fees

Royal Society – Hamied Foundation International Exchanges Award: These schemes are for scientists based in the UK and provides grants for collaborations with researchers in India.

Subjects / Courses: Available for a range of courses such as Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and all other fields such as Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Physiology, Biochemistry and many more.

Eligibility: Students can apply for this scheme if both the student and their overseas co-applicant if they:

• Hold a PhD or have equivalent research experience

• Hold a fixed or permanent contract at an eligible organisation for the duration of the project (ineligible organisations include industrial, private and commercial organisations, university spin-out companies and government bodies)

• Are based in the respective countries at the time of the application

Deadline: Applications open on January 10, 2024

Amount: The funding available is dependent upon the length of the visit, where the students can request for:

• up to £3,000 for one-off travel lasting up to three months

• up to £6,000 for multiple visits to be completed within one year

• up to £12,000 for multiple visits to be completed within two years and cost share projects fixed at two years

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship: Since 1976, this scholarship has been granted to Indian students to read at top-rated American, UK, and European institutions in a full-time Masters, MPhil, or Doctoral programme.

Subjects/Courses: Social Sciences, Humanities, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture, Mathematics, Sciences, Environment and related subjects

Eligibility:

• Open to all Indian passport holders who are resident in India at the time of application.

• An undergraduate degree from a recognised university in India

• Candidates having a postgraduate qualification (e.g. Master’s or PhD) from an institution abroad are not eligible to apply.

• Candidates who are already studying or have started their postgraduate education at an institution abroad are not eligible to apply.

• It is essential to have prior admission to the institution and course chosen at the time of the application.

• Candidates who have an English language certification as a conditional part of their offer letter need to attain that certification before applying for the scholarship.

• Those born on or after 1st January 1994 are eligible to apply for the 2024 scholarships.

• For Social Sciences, Humanities, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture and related subjects, candidates must have a minimum academic grade of 65%, CGPA 6.8, or GPA 2.6 from a recognised university/institution.

• For Mathematics, Sciences, Environment and related subjects, candidates must have a minimum academic grade of 70%, CGPA 7.2, or GPA 2.8 from a recognised university/institution.

Deadline: Applications to open in February 2024 and will be go on till March 22, 2024

Amount: Award up to USD 100,000 to cover programme tuition as well as scholars’ living expenses, healthcare, and one-way airfare.