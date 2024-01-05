Sustainable academia: Equipping students for a greener tomorrow

We live in times marked by pressing environmental challenges. Frequent tsunamis, forest fires, melting glaciers and unusually hot summers have become part of our reality that we can’t ignore anymore. It is time that academic institutions take students closer to nature, out of the AC classrooms.(Pixabay)

The message is very clear – we need to act now or perish. Academia which plays a crucial role in grooming young minds clearly has an important role to play here. Going beyond traditional academic goals, sustainable academia emphasizes integrating eco-conscious principles in every facet of learning.

The environmental hazards that we are facing today have been caused by generations of neglect and our children had nothing to do with it. Rising pollution and other environmental hazards are however impacting their health, wellness and future.

It is, therefore, important for academia to not only sensitise students about environmental perils but also empower them to find solutions.

Design a green campus

Rabindranath Tagore beautifully captured the essence of education with these words, “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

Tagore’s Shantiniketan model of education, which focuses on cultivating love for nature and providing freedom of mind, exemplifies that. It is time that academic institutions take students closer to nature, out of the AC classrooms.

Walk-only campuses with dedicated zones for motor vehicles should be designed. The no-vehicle policy will minimise air pollution and consumption of fossil fuels. Long walks, shaded by trees, will encourage students, faculty and visitors to enjoy the fresh air and appreciate nature.

Integrating environmental studies into the curriculum

Universities should develop and integrate climate change studies into the curriculum. Not just separate subjects that few may opt for, every student should be introduced to the seriousness of the climate crisis while also encouraging them to consider solutions.

Students should also be encouraged to participate in various environmental initiatives like planting trees, sustaining water bodies, greening hills etc. Getting initiated into The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity, popularly known as TEEB, is another way of powerful orientation for students.

Encourage research for impact

Encouraging research that addresses pressing environmental challenges is essential. Universities and academic institutions should prioritise funding and supporting research projects contributing to sustainable development.

By empowering students and faculty to conduct impactful research, academia becomes a driving force in discovering innovative solutions to global environmental issues.

Promote ethical leadership

Academic institutions should work towards nurturing ethical leaders who understand the interconnectedness of social, economic, and environmental systems. Leadership programmes should emphasise the importance of ethical decision-making and responsible management practices.

Equipping students with these skills will prepare them to lead organisations that prioritize sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

Sustainable academia is not just an academic pursuit; it is a commitment to foster a greener tomorrow. By integrating sustainability into the core of education, institutions can play a pivotal role in shaping environmentally conscious leaders and problem solvers.

As students equipped with the knowledge and skills for sustainable living step into the world, they become ambassadors of change, driving a global shift towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

( Authored by Prof Prakash Gopalan, President – NIIT University. Views are personal)