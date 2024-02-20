IGNOU Convocation 2024 Live Updates: Vice President presides over the 37th convocation as chief guest
IGNOU Convocation 2024 Live Updates: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is holding its 37th convocation today, February 20, at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, with Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar invited as the chief guest “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Hon'ble Vice President of India will preside over the ceremony and deliver the Convocation Address, adding an extra layer of significance to the event,” the university said....Read More
The proceedings of the convocation is telecasted live on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Prabha Channels for Higher Education Managed by IGNOU and streamed live through the Facebook Page of IGNOU (https://www.facebook.com/OfficialPageIGNOU).
IGNOU Convocation 2024: Bharat awaits your contributions, says VP
“Bharat eagerly awaits your contributions, your perspectives and your new ideas. Believe in yourself,” says VP Jagdeep Dhankar.
“Some of the greatest innovations and breakthroughs have come from individuals who dare to think differently, who fearlessly challenged by the status quo,” says VP Jagdeep Dhankar in his convocation address.
“We are the largest and most functional democracy in the world, demonstrating our commitment to inclusivity and participation,” says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in his convocation address.
“We stand tall in the committee of nations, with the civilization legacy of over 5000 years,” says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in his convocation address.
