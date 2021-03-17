IND USA
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
news

Delhi govt to release 28.24 crore funds for salaries of staff of DU colleges

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day convened a meeting with the principals and chairpersons of the 12 fully funded DU colleges by the Delhi government.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:26 PM IST

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it would release the funds amounting to 28.24 crores for the salaries of the staff of its fully-funded Delhi University colleges.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day convened a meeting with the principals and chairpersons of the 12 fully funded DU colleges by the Delhi government. Addressing the meeting, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will release the funds which amount to 28.24 crores, and the government will only issue funds in the future based on the directions of the court on whether the funds currently available under different heads can be used for salaries or not.

The Delhi government will release the amount so that the teaching staff and the colleges do not suffer till the matter is in court. The Delhi government will issue an invite to the Vice-Chancellor on behalf of Manish Sisodia office to have a dialogue with him on the pending issues and concerns.

Sisodia also said that the 12 fully funded colleges should have confidence in the Delhi government, and they should be 100 per cent Delhi government-funded colleges in letter and spirit. He said that it is an unfair and impractical approach to demand funds from one agency, but follow Pattern Of Assistance (POA) of some other agency. "There should be 100 per cent transparency in their accounts and budgets which is required to bridge the gap between the Delhi government and Delhi University."

Kejriwal said, "Since the last few days, I have been reading news reports that the teaching staff of the DU colleges is not getting salaries. Our government is known and recognised for working to improve the education and health sectors in Delhi. But, there has been an unwarranted misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the intentions of the Delhi government."

"I want to clarify to all of the esteemed members present in this meeting, we are on the same side of the table. We do not oppose the pleas and concerns of the staff. Since the last few years, we have tried to initiate talks with the DU authorities and the VC, but there may have been differences, political and otherwise. Today is a new beginning. We also need dialogue to be initiated on behalf of the Delhi University authorities and the Vice-Chancellor of the DU to resolve several issues which are pending and are acting as a bone of contention. We will issue an invite to the Vice-Chancellor on behalf of Shri Manish Sisodia Ji's office to have a dialogue with him on the pending issues."

"The Delhi government has decided to release 28.24 crores, which is the amount that is pending with the Delhi government, to the fully funded Delhi University colleges. We know and understand the plight of the staff and the teachers, and we do not want their salaries to stop till the time the matter is sub judice. We will release the amount so that the colleges do not suffer, and we will ask the court to solve the issue concerning what expenditure should the head be included under. The Delhi government will only issue funds in the future based on the directions of the court on whether the funds currently available under different heads can be used for salaries or not. We will release the funds on humanitarian grounds and we will let the court decide on whether to include these funds in revenue or any other head."

Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, pointed out some administrative issues affecting the release of funds by the Delhi government.

"Since the last five years, I have sanctioned funds to various colleges for various project proposals. We are ready to fully fund the colleges that come under our ambit, irrespective of the heads those funds come under. There needs to be 100 per cent transparency on behalf of our constituent colleges. The colleges should have confidence in the Delhi government, and they should be 100 per cent Delhi government-funded colleges in letter and spirit. If you behave transparently, the Delhi government is ready to give funds transparently. Everything should be reflected in their accounts and budgets," said Sisodia.

"Secondly," he added, "because these institutes are 100 per cent funded by the Delhi government, the Pattern Of Assistance of the Delhi government must be followed. The colleges must not bill the government. For example, the Delhi government does not have any record of the appointment of staff before 2010, but we are expected to pay the salaries of the teaching staff irrespective of that. The colleges must take prior permission from the Delhi government before appointing the staff because the Delhi government is funding their salaries and expenses. If that does not happen, it will reflect as an impractical and unfair approach on the part of Delhi University. Thirdly, the Governing Bodies serve as a bridge between Delhi University and the Delhi government, we cannot demolish them. Their timeline should be extended as soon as possible. Fourthly, there have been delays in issuing the Utilisation Certificate (UC), which should be eliminated for the officials to function efficiently and release funds as soon as possible."

Along with the officials of the Delhi government, including Secretary and Principal Secretary for Department of Higher Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, College Principals, and AO's (Account Officers) of the 12 colleges were present in the meeting convened on Tuesday.

