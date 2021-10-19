Home / Education / News / IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode
news

IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.
IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode(File photo)
IIT Bhubaneswar to host convocation in hybrid mode(File photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Bhubaneswar

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.

Announcing this, the institute's director, Prof R V Raja Kumar, on Tuesday said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will grace the occasion as the chief guest by virtual mode and address the convocation while Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of IIT Bhubaneswar's Board of Governors, will preside over the programme offline.

The IIT director will hand over the degrees to students.

During the convocation, the institute will confer degrees on 559 students. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit bhubaneswar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out