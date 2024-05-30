IIT Kanpur startup helps Aminabad Urf Baragoan to become the first ‘sanitary pad-free village' in UP

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, MildCares, a start-up incubated by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, distributed their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village. According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the initiative transitioned the village's women to menstrual cups, paving the way for its official declaration as Uttar Pradesh's first ‘sanitary pad-free village’.(Handout)

To stride towards improved menstrual hygiene management, environmental sustainability, and women's health empowerment, MildCares' GynoCup offers a reusable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary pads, informed the start-up.

Menstrual cups provide several advantages over sanitary pads. They are cost-effective and environmentally friendly and offer a safer and more hygienic option. By reducing dependence on disposable pads, menstrual cups can significantly decrease the risk of infections and promote better menstrual health, mentioned the press release.

“The switch to reusable menstrual cups cuts waste, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. This initiative showcases IIT Kanpur's commitment to social change by supporting innovative startups like MildCares, which empower communities with sustainable solutions," said Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, SIIC, IIT Kanpur.

'The success of Aminabad Urf Baragoan illustrates the impact of extensive education and community participation. MildCares is thrilled to witness these positive changes and hopes this will inspire other regions to adopt sustainable menstrual health practices," said Rachna Vyas, Co-Founder of MildCares and Head of the Switch2Cup Initiative.

