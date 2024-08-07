 Kerala school boy’s letter of gratitude to Indian Army goes viral, touching response by Army will melt your heart! | Education - Hindustan Times
Kerala school boy’s letter of gratitude to Indian Army goes viral, touching response by Army will melt your heart!

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Aug 07, 2024 02:03 PM IST

The Southern Command of the Army posted the child's letter and their reply on the X handle recently, amid rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Little Rayan from Kerala probably had no idea that his letter to Indian Army involved in the rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad will make the hearts of the soldiers swell with pride.

Class 3 student Rayan had heaped praises on soldiers involved in rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad, winning the heart of the Indian Army. (Photo courtesy: x.com/IaSouthern)
Class 3 student Rayan had heaped praises on soldiers involved in rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad, winning the heart of the Indian Army. (Photo courtesy: x.com/IaSouthern)

Rayan, a Class 3 student of the AMLP School in the northern district, was greatly touched by the Indian Army’s relentless pursuit to rescue the souls trapped in the devastating landslides in Wayanad, and thought of expressing his gratitude towards the brave soldiers.

In his letter written in Malayalam, Rayan said that he was extremely happy and proud to see the Army rescue the people stuck under the debris after the landslide had hit his beloved Wayanad.

Rayan wrote, “"I am Rayan. My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris."

In his letter, Rayan also referred to a video in which the soldiers were seen eating biscuits to quench their hunger while setting up a bridge in the ravaged area. The little boy said that the sight moved him deeply and expressed his desire to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation.

Touched by his sweet gesture, the Southern Command of the Army took no time in its response and posted the letter on the X handle. Thanking Rayan for his words of courage and inspiration, thee Army said that in times of adversity, the soldiers aim to be a beacon of hope, and child’s letter reaffirms this mission.

It wrote on X, “Dear Master Rayan, Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud. Thank you, young warrior, for your courage and inspiration.”

Check the tweet below:

(With inputs from PTI)

