Only 7,000 of around 15 lakh schools - or 0.5% - are accredited in India: NABET

Only 7,000 of around 15 lakh schools - or 0.5% - are accredited in India. This figure was revealed on Monday during the one-day colloquium for quality control and accreditation of school instruction conducted in Mumbai.

In keeping with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) is now promoting the schools - similar to colleges and universities – should opt for accreditation to help parents make an informed choice at the time of admission.

PR Mehta, chairperson of NABET, said, "Accreditation is more vital to evaluate our education system when we are advancing to global level." NABET is a board of Quality

Council of India. Stating that accreditation involves conducting independent audits of educational institutions based on their infrastructure, instructional methods, and student outcomes, Mehta added, "We want to foster a research climate in classrooms, and aim to raise standards and quality, and offe lr a chance at equality. The current imperative is to impart knowledge on holistic growth."

In his inaugural speech, governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari said remarkable work has to be done in the field of school education. "Government schools are important for building leadership of the country. Today world class school education is being provided by private institutions. Renowned private institutions in the state and country should adopt government schools and provide world class education to poor students.," He said Monday's conclave was organised by the Education Promotion Society for India, NABET and MIT Art, Design and Technology University Pune.

G Viswanathan, chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology, said, India can now compare the education policy with the world. "In 75 years, we have spent 3.5% on education,

which should be increased. Expenditure on education is very high in developed countries of the world. It is necessary for the government to provide quality school education with accreditation.

