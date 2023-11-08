QS Asia University Rankings 2024: India surpasses China and Japan with the highest feature in the region

The 2024 World University Ranking: Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is out and it features 148 Universities from India in the Asia overall list which has 856 Universities being listed in total. With 148 universities in the ranking list, India also becomes the country in Asia with the highest number of universities being featured surpassing China with 133 and Japan with 96 universities.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) grabbed the top spot in India with the 40th position followed by IIT-Delhi at the 46th position and IIT-Madras at the 53rd position. Notably, 30 more colleges have been included in the ranking list as India featured 118 universities in 2023 and jumped to 148 universities to be featured in 2024.

Overall QS has featured 856 universities in total among which Peking University, Beijing has been listed as the best in the region with the help of 11 indicators used to compile the ranking list.

In India, IIT Bombay which secured the 40th position in the Asia ranking, secured the 149th position in the QS World University Ranking 2024. IIT Bombay secured the highest being 100 for the faculty staff with PhD as an indicator and the lowest (2.1) for Inbound Exchange as an indicator.

Peking University, Beijing, secured the highest (100) for academic reputation as an indicator and the lowest (56.6) for Inbound Exchange as an indicator.