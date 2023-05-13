Home / Education / TS CPGET 2023: Registration process begins at cpget.tsche.ac.in, get link

TS CPGET 2023: Registration process begins at cpget.tsche.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) begins the applictaion process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is June 11. The entrance examination will be conducted in the last week of June.

The applictaion fee is 600 for SC/ST/PH and 800 for Others. For each additional Subject 450.

Important dates

Last date for submitting the online application : June 11

Last date with a late fee of 500 : June 18

Last date with a late fee of 2000 : June 20

Direct link to apply

TS CPGET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill in the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Download and print the application for future reference

