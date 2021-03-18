IND USA
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam: BJP expels 15 leaders after they file nomination as Independent

BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:46 PM IST

The Assam BJP on Thursday expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.

BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

The list of 15 members include Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket and is contesting as an Independent from Silchar constituency.

Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

