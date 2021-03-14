IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Badruddin Ajmal says BJP using him to polarise Hindus, denies 'Modi wave'
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, in this file picture from February 2021. (PTI Photo)
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, in this file picture from February 2021. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Badruddin Ajmal says BJP using him to polarise Hindus, denies 'Modi wave'

Ajmal said the Assam election would be a "turning point" for the country as the BJP's defeat will begin from the state. The grand alliance, of which it is a part of along with the Congress, is fighting hard for it, he said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:22 PM IST

Asserting that unlike in 2016 there is "no Modi wave" in the Assam Assembly polls this time, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday alleged that the BJP was attempting to polarise the Hindus by pointing at him, invoking the 'Mughals' and portraying the Muslims as enemies, but said the ruling party will not succeed.

Dismissing as "baseless" the BJP's charge of communalism against his All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Ajmal claimed "no outfit was more secular" than his party in Assam, and cited the AIUDF giving substantial representation to non-Muslims in elections in the past.

In an interview with PTI, Ajmal said the Assam election would be a "turning point" for the country as the BJP's defeat will begin from the state. The grand alliance, of which it is a part of along with the Congress, is fighting hard for it, he said.

The BJP will be defeated in the polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and this will send a message to the entire country, he said, exuding confidence that "secular forces" will win.

The AIUDF is secular and will always remain so. But since the BJP is itself "communal" and plays communal politics, it looks at others through that lens, Ajmal said.

"The BJP doesn't have any development issue to talk about. They talked about jobs last time, could not provide any. At the national level, they talked about getting black money back, instead sent black money abroad," he alleged.

The BJP has not been able to solve the farmers' issue also, he told PTI over phone.

Asserting that almost every other day industries are shuttering in Assam, he said the AIUDF has promised that as soon as it comes to power, two paper mills that were closed down, will be revived.

"Last time (in 2016) when Narendra Modi campaigned here there was a wave. But there is no Modi wave this time. He has visited five times, but has been unable to generate any wave," Ajmal claimed.

"By showing my face, by portraying Muslims as enemies, and making communal comments, the BJP wants to polarise Hindus, but unlike last time, they will not succeed," he said.

On its tie-up with the Congress and forming the 'Mahajot' alliance, the Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri said after seeing that wherever opposition parties were coming together along with the Congress, results were good, his party decided to forge the alliance.

"I have been a part of the UPA for the last 15 years at the Centre, so it was important that we come together. Some people were not allowing it. But things fell in place. The Congress high command also gave the green signal and a grand alliance of seven parties has been formed, and we are confident of succeeding," Ajmal said.

There is a wave against the BJP and that will benefit the grand alliance, he added.

On the recent controversy surrounding a "doctored" video of his doing the rounds on social media, Ajmal alleged that the BJP doesn't have anything to say against his party so they are coming up with such tactics.

He said action has been taken by Twitter over those who were behind the "doctored" video.

"There is only one party in the country that talks about Hindutva and that is the BJP. If somebody is talking about Ram Mandir, it is the BJP. We are neither raising this nor making it an issue," Ajmal said.

Asked about the key issue in Assam polls, he said the main issue is of tea garden workers and his party will strongly fight for their rights.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is another big issue. We are opposing it and so is the Congress party. We were against it, are against it and will remain against it," he asserted.

With the AIUDF expected to fight on 21 seats as part of the grand alliance headed by Congress, Ajmal said it could have contested 30-31 seats but decided to sacrifice for the sake of the alliance to prevent a division of opposition votes.

"Earlier, we lost seats between our party and the Congress. So, we thought that let us sacrifice this time but prevent a division of votes. We agreed to take fewer seats, but we expect to win 90-95 per cent of the seats we are contesting," he said, adding that the grand alliance taking on the ruling BJP will get a majority in the Assam polls.

On BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeated attacks on him and invoking the erstwhile Mughal rule, Ajmal said, "He (Sarma) has lost it. He had done good work under the Congress, but now after going to the BJP he is talking completely opposite of what he earlier said."

The BJP doesn't have anything else to say, so it is using "Badruddin Ajmal's face, calling me a Mughal. What do I have to do with the Mughals?" the AIUDF chief said.

"Sarma has no developmental issue to talk about on which he can create a miracle. So, he is attacking me thinking that by doing so they can polarise votes," he said.

The BJP has not been able to fulfil the promises made to the people and is lying continuously, he alleged, asserting that people's memories are not so weak that they can be duped easily.

The AIUDF and the Congress are contesting the forthcoming polls as a part of the 'Grand Alliance' along with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. PTI ASK BJ NSD NSD

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
badruddin ajmal congress assam assam elections assam assembly election 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo)
Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo)
assam assembly election

The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Firefighting is Himanta Biswa Sarma’s forte. On Friday, the senior Assam minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s face in northeast, did just that by convincing a sitting legislator not to contest as an Independent against the party’s official candidate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also accused the Congress of not carrying out any developmental work in the northeast 'since Independence.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The senior BJP leader asked people attending the rally whether they wanted a guarantee of scams or a guarantee of development.(ANI Photo)
The senior BJP leader asked people attending the rally whether they wanted a guarantee of scams or a guarantee of development.(ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Addressing a rally in the Borsola area, Nadda said, “I was told Congress gave five guarantees in Assam. I am not aware of these guarantees. But I would like to give one guarantee from their side that whatever the Congress says, it would do only one thing i.e. ghotala, ghotala, ghotala (scam).”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses during an election campaign rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls, in Biswanath on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses during an election campaign rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls, in Biswanath on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF

PTI, Biswanath/gohpur/dergaon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:03 AM IST
  • Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh releasing the party's charge sheet against BJP government in Assam on Sunday in Guwahati. (HT PHOTO)
Congress in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh releasing the party's charge sheet against BJP government in Assam on Sunday in Guwahati. (HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

BJP giving red carpet welcome to illegal immigrants in Assam, says Congress

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • In a 12-point “charge sheet” against the BJP-led government in Assam, the opposition Congress also blamed it of putting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the back burner, failing to create enough jobs, corruption and price rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, in this file picture from February 2021. (PTI Photo)
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, in this file picture from February 2021. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Badruddin Ajmal says BJP using him to polarise Hindus, denies 'Modi wave'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Ajmal said the Assam election would be a "turning point" for the country as the BJP's defeat will begin from the state. The grand alliance, of which it is a part of along with the Congress, is fighting hard for it, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: Union Minister of State at PMO and BJP leader, Jitendra Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000112A)(PTI)
Guwahati: Union Minister of State at PMO and BJP leader, Jitendra Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000112A)(PTI)
assam assembly election

Contradictions, confusion in Congress over alliance in Assam: Jitendra Singh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • "There are inner contradictions and confusion in the Congress party over this alliance, and therefore, it is not going to pay them any dividends," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel addresses the joint rally of Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik) (PTI02_28_2021_000163B)(PTI)
Kolkata: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel addresses the joint rally of Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik) (PTI02_28_2021_000163B)(PTI)
assam assembly election

Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Dibrugarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Baghel, who is also the senior observer of the Congress for Assam polls, said the saffron camp had vowed to take steps to seal the state's border with Bangladesh, and construct expressways on the two sides of the Brahmaputra river, but none of that happened in the last five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel .(PTI)
Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel .(PTI)
assam assembly election

Assam will slip out of BJP's hands, says Bhupesh Baghel

ANI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh chief minister said that the BJP have failed to deliver promises
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani during a public rally in support of candidate Anil Saikia for Samaguri seat ahead of assembly polls at Ambagan in Nagaon district.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Smriti Irani during a public rally in support of candidate Anil Saikia for Samaguri seat ahead of assembly polls at Ambagan in Nagaon district.(ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Smriti Irani says Cong failed to even build toilets, can't secure Assam's future

ANI, Nagaon, Assam
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Smriti Irani was addressing a poll rally at Assam's Nagaon district. She appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.(PTI file photo)
Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.(PTI file photo)
assam assembly election

Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
assam assembly election

Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Congress banking on guarantees, alliance, unity to return to power in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The Congress’s strength in the assembly has since 2016 been reduced to 19. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s death in November due to post-Covid-19 complications was another major setback to the party along with the defection of two of its legislators to join the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP