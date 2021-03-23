'Corrected NRC', better flood management: Key points in BJP manifesto for Assam
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and made 10 commitments in its vision document, including those on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the delimitation process. The party also promised to provide free education to every child and build big reservoirs around the Brahmaputra River to manage floods, if it is elected to power.
The manifesto was released by BJP's national president JP Nadda in its Guwahati office. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at the event in Guwahati.
Assam is set to go to the assembly election from March 27. The voting will be held in three phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.
Here are the key points of the manifesto:
1) The BJP has promised to end floods-dredging through Mission Brahmaputra. Under this, it has promised to build big reservoirs around the Brahmaputra River.
2) It also proposed to raise financial aid to ₹3000 to 30 lakh deserving families under the Orunodoi Scheme.
3) All 'naamghars' (prayers home) in Assam to get ₹2.5 lakh each to improve their infrastructure.
4) To protect Assam's ethnic culture, the BJP promised to work for the removal of encroachers. It also promised to work towards a corrected NRC to detect illegal infiltrators and protect legal residents of the state.
5) It said it will protect the political rights of Assamese people by speeding up the delimitation process.
6) In another key promise, the BJP assured land rights to all landless people by giving them land ‘pattas.’
7) Free education in all government schools will be provided, it said. Free bicycles will be also given to all girls from Class 8 as part of Mission Sishu Unnayan.
8) To make Assam a self-reliant state in food products through macro and micro-planning, it said.
9) The party will generate 200,000 government jobs in the next five years and 800,000 in the private sector.
10) The party also promised to create 200,000 entrepreneurs every year. This will be followed by creating 10 lakh entrepreneurs in five years.
