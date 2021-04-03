Help him: PM Modi sends his doctors to attend to unconscious BJP worker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped his speech midway during an election rally in Assam's Tamalpur to ask his medical team to help a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who fainted after getting dehydrated. PM Modi caught sight of the worker and asked the medical team accompanying him to immediately approach him. “The PMO’s medical team should attend to the worker has suffered due to lack of water. It should help them immediately. The doctors who have come with me, please help our friend,” he was heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: During a rally in Assam's Tamalpur, PM Narendra Modi asked his medical team to help a party worker who faced issues due to dehydration.#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/3Q70GPrtWs — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

During the rally, PM Modi urged voters in Assam to bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance to power in the state for continued momentum of growth as he listed developmental projects undertaken by the Centre and the state government. It was his last rally in Tamulpur, under Bodoland Territorial Region's (BTR) Baksa district, ahead of the third and last phase of polling in Assam on Tuesday.

“To continue this momentum of growth and development, it is very important to bring back NDA government to power. We believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust). We do not discriminate in our schemes and everyone benefits equally,” the Prime Minister said at the rally.

“This is my last election meeting in Assam. This is an occasion not just to ask for votes for the third phase but also to thank you for the blessings you have showered to us in the first two phases. From my meetings, I can say that you have decided to bring NDA back to power again,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed to militants, who have not surrendered yet, to return to the mainstream, saying they are needed to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Assam'. “It is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation of those who have returned to the mainstream after years of struggle. I also appeal to those who are yet to surrender to return for the future of the state and for their own future, too, as they are needed to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Assam'," he said.

Polling will be held for 40 seats in the last phase of polling in Assam. The votes will be counted on May 2.