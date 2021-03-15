Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF
- Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
Attacking the Congress for forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front in Assam, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that the opposition grouping is only interested in grabbing power by dividing people on religious lines.
“What has happened to the Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?” Singh said at Dergaon.
The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam, has allied with the AIUDF and six other parties to fight the election for the 126-member assembly against the BJP-led NDA.
Rajnath attacked the opposition party accusing it of dividing the country and the state in the name of religion. “The BJP does not do the politics of religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,” he said.
The BJP is contesting this election in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which are part of the North East Democratic Alliance — the regional arm of the NDA.
On illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Singh said the BJP-led government has sealed the border barring a small portion and installed an electronic surveillance system along the riverine border. “When there will be a BJP government in West Bengal along with Tripura and Assam, no one will dare to cross our borders illegally...you will see BJP forming government in West Bengal and Assam.”
