Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. A no fly-zone has been declared in the jurisdiction of Punjab's Fazilka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the single-phased election. On the other hand, this is the third out of seven poll phases in Uttar Pradesh, while elections in Manipur are scheduled in a single phase on February 27.

In the second phase of elections, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.

