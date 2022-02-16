Home / Elections / Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today
Live

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Elections are being held in five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – in seven phases, starting on February 10 till March 7.
The district election officer Varinder Sharma apprising political parties of new modification at polling stations ahead of Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana (HT File)
The district election officer Varinder Sharma apprising political parties of new modification at polling stations ahead of Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana (HT File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. A no fly-zone has been declared in the jurisdiction of Punjab's Fazilka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the single-phased election. On the other hand, this is the third out of seven poll phases in Uttar Pradesh, while elections in Manipur are scheduled in a single phase on February 27. 

 

In the second phase of elections, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 16, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

    On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in the poll-bound state during her visit to Uttar Pradesh today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
uttar pradesh assembly election

1 killed as SP, BJP workers clash in Shahjahanpur

The incident took place at Vikrampur Chakora village under Nigohi police station limits at 6.30am when two groups, one led by Jhankar Singh Yadav and the other by supporters of Suresh Singh Yadav, clashed over old panchayat poll rivalry, Shahjahanpur superintendent of police S Anand said.
Suresh, a BJP worker, is in jail in connection with another case. The clash led to heavy stone pelting and firing between the two groups.&nbsp;(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Suresh, a BJP worker, is in jail in connection with another case. The clash led to heavy stone pelting and firing between the two groups. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Close Story
punjab assembly election

‘AAP’s work in Delhi is visible; will repeat here’: Bhagwant Mann

“Two parties have been taking turns to rule the state. People had no option, but they have now got the third alternative,” the Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said. 
AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.(HT Photo)
AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.(HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Vinayak, Navneet Sharma
Close Story
punjab assembly election

‘SAD is the only Punjabi party, rest are national’: Sukhbir Singh Badal

“We are the only Punjabi party; the rest are national,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Vinayak, Navneet Sharma
Close Story
punjab assembly election

‘If AAP wins, it will compromise state’s interests’: Punjab CM Channi

“The Congress is seeking a mandate for another five years so that we can take Punjab forward,” CM Charanjit Singh Channi said.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 03:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Vinayak, Navneet Sharma
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Hot seat Gidderbaha: Warring locked in tough battle with SAD’s Dhillon

Political watchers consider Warring’s fight with Dhillon beyond political limits as both camps charge each other with making personal attacks. Bitterness between the electoral rivals grew thicker after Warring assumed the charge as the state transport minister and started impounding buses of private operators for non-payment of tax dues in October last year. Dhillon, a leading private bus operator, blames Warring for alleged vendetta to settle political scores
Two-time Congress MLA and the transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Two-time Congress MLA and the transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Joshi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

SGPC defends Akal Takht jathedar for felicitating Shah

After addressing an election rally in Amritsar, Shah visited the holiest Sikh shrine along with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday defended Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for felicitating Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Golden Temple.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday defended Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for felicitating Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Golden Temple.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
punjab assembly election

PM’s Punjab visit: ‘No-fly zone’ in Fazilka

FAZILKA: In view of the security concerns during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abohar, the local administration has declared a “no fly zone” in Fazilka district, besides prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from February 15 to 17
In view of PM Modi’s visit, the administration has declared a “no fly zone” in Fazilka district, besides prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from February 15 to 17.
In view of PM Modi’s visit, the administration has declared a “no fly zone” in Fazilka district, besides prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from February 15 to 17.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Only Cong can ensure security in border state, says Shukla

Shukla said the Congress will not allow terrorism in the state at any cost and also knows how to secure the borders
Shukla also praised chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s for his works in his 111-day tenure. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Shukla also praised chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s for his works in his 111-day tenure. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Code violation: EC urges guv to act against Punjab info commissioner

Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi is accused of taking part in the poll campaign of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a violation of model code of conduct imposed for the February 20 state assembly polls
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said two complaints were received against the information commissioner.
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said two complaints were received against the information commissioner.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Merely wearing turban doesn’t make you Sikh: Priyanka takes dig at Modi, Kejriwal

PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn’t make them Sardars, said Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC and Agencies
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Only Cong can ensure peace, security in Punjab, says Rahul

Addressing a poll rally in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says once peace is disturbed, Punjab will be destroyed. Congress is the most experienced party and knows how to ensure peace and stability
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Mansa on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/ht)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Mansa on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/ht)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParteek Singh Mahal and Vishal Rambani
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Weighed down by factionalism, Congress facing stiff challenge

Big guns like Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have not been seen at the forefront of the campaign in Punjab so far
The biggest problem the Congress, which has been fancying its chances of retaining power, is facing in Punjab today is the war within the state unit.
The biggest problem the Congress, which has been fancying its chances of retaining power, is facing in Punjab today is the war within the state unit.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNavneet Sharma
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: BJP will send drug, mining mafia to jail, says Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that before the BJP formed government at the Centre in 2014, India was called a “scam country”
Defence minister Rajanth Singh was addressing a rally in Lalru in support of BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna. (HT Photo)
Defence minister Rajanth Singh was addressing a rally in Lalru in support of BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Close Story
punjab assembly election

ECI lists out 12 identity proofs valid for voting

The election commission (EC) of India on Tuesday said that electors can cast their vote by producing one of the 12 identity proofs, other than the elector photo identity card (EPIC)
Electors can cast their vote by producing one of the 12 identity proofs, other than the elector photo identity card (EPIC). (Arvind Yadav/HT FILE)
Electors can cast their vote by producing one of the 12 identity proofs, other than the elector photo identity card (EPIC). (Arvind Yadav/HT FILE)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

No power bills for farmers for next 5 years, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah held a roadshow in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar and Sisamau on Tuesday - the two assembly segments that the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in 2017 despite its wave of support.
Amit Shah during a roadshow in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar and Sisamau on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Amit Shah during a roadshow in Kanpur’s Arya Nagar and Sisamau on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHaidar A Naqvi, Kanpur
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out