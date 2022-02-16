Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. A no fly-zone has been declared in the jurisdiction of Punjab's Fazilka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the single-phased election. On the other hand, this is the third out of seven poll phases in Uttar Pradesh, while elections in Manipur are scheduled in a single phase on February 27.
In the second phase of elections, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.
Feb 16, 2022 06:12 AM IST
UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi today
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in the poll-bound state during her visit to Uttar Pradesh today.
The incident took place at Vikrampur Chakora village under Nigohi police station limits at 6.30am when two groups, one led by Jhankar Singh Yadav and the other by supporters of Suresh Singh Yadav, clashed over old panchayat poll rivalry, Shahjahanpur superintendent of police S Anand said.
Political watchers consider Warring’s fight with Dhillon beyond political limits as both camps charge each other with making personal attacks. Bitterness between the electoral rivals grew thicker after Warring assumed the charge as the state transport minister and started impounding buses of private operators for non-payment of tax dues in October last year. Dhillon, a leading private bus operator, blames Warring for alleged vendetta to settle political scores
After addressing an election rally in Amritsar, Shah visited the holiest Sikh shrine along with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday
FAZILKA: In view of the security concerns during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abohar, the local administration has declared a “no fly zone” in Fazilka district, besides prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from February 15 to 17
Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi is accused of taking part in the poll campaign of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a violation of model code of conduct imposed for the February 20 state assembly polls