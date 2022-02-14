Home / Elections / Goa Assembly Election / Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polls to 40 Assembly seats to begin shortly
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polls to 40 Assembly seats to begin shortly

Goa Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: The top contenders this year's polls in the coastal state are the ruling BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC.
Panaji will be one of the most important assembly constituencies to watch in this election.
Panaji will be one of the most important assembly constituencies to watch in this election.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:23 AM IST
New Delhi
Elections to all 40 Assembly constituency in Goa will start on Monday. The top contenders this year are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The AAP and the TMC are first time entrants in the coastal state. 

Panaji will be one of the most important assembly constituencies to watch in this election as it will witness a a triangular fight between BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate, independent candidate Utpal Parrikar and Congress leader Elvis Gomes. 

Utpal, a former leader of the BJP, quit the saffron party last month after he was not named as the candidate from Panaji, a seat which was represented by his father and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. 

Follow all the updates here:

    Preparations underway at a polling booth in Taleigao

    Preparations were underway ahead of voting at a polling booth in Taleigao Assembly constituency.

    Goa to vote in all 40 assembly seats shortly

    The single-phase election to the 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa will begin shortly. 

Goa election bjp congress aam aadmi party
goa assembly election

