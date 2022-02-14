Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polls to 40 Assembly seats to begin shortly

Elections to all 40 Assembly constituency in Goa will start on Monday. The top contenders this year are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The AAP and the TMC are first time entrants in the coastal state.
Panaji will be one of the most important assembly constituencies to watch in this election as it will witness a a triangular fight between BJP leader Atanasio Monserrate, independent candidate Utpal Parrikar and Congress leader Elvis Gomes.
Utpal, a former leader of the BJP, quit the saffron party last month after he was not named as the candidate from Panaji, a seat which was represented by his father and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Feb 14, 2022 06:23 AM IST
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Taleigao
Preparations underway ahead of voting for the #GoaElections2022 which will begin shortly
As many as 301 candidates representing 12 political parties and independents are in the fray for the polls -- nearly 21% higher than in 2014 and nearly 50% higher than the 213 candidates who were contesting back in 2012.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress banked on its star campaigners Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to power canvassing.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Goa goes to polls on Monday with 12 political parties in the fray and 301 candidates-- nearly 21% higher than the number of candidates in 2014 and nearly 50% higher than the 213 candidates who were in the fray in 2012.
Goa election: Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi for his statement that Goa could have been liberated “within hours” in 1947 when India attained Independence, but it took 15 years for the state to be freed from Portuguese rule.
It is Parrikar’s legacy that is now being contested in the battle for Panaji. The ruling BJP that is admittedly a different party than the one that Parrikar built from the ground in Goa has said it is the rightful claimant of his legacy. Parrikar’s elder son Utpal quit the party after the Panaji ticket was handed to Monserrate ignoring his claims.
Addressing a press conference in Goa, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress by saying that Goa's state of affairs will not change if any of these parties form the government.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi