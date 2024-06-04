Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Rekha Patra trails in Sandeshkhali seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat, which consists of the tension-ridden Sandeshkhali, Rekha Patra is trailing with 2,43,291 votes. BJP candidate from Basirhat constituency Rekha Patra (PTI)

Trinamool Congress party's SK Nurul Islam is leading in the constituency with 4,84,836 votes with a margin of 2,41,545 votes.

The BJP hoped to make a strong political impact in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Basirhat, where slightly over 54 per cent of the population is Muslim, has traditionally been a TMC stronghold. In the 2019 general elections, TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan received 54.56 per cent of the total votes, which was slightly lower than their previous record, according to Election Commission data.

Rekha Patra from the BJP party led protests against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali. She was one of the first to speak out about his mistreatment of women. Because of this, Shahjahan was kicked out of the TMC party for six years and then arrested. It is believed that Rekha was in a group that met Modi on March 6 in Barasat. They told the Prime Minister about the problems faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

Patra, 27, once worked away from home. She was the first to report Shahjahan's gang to police. She said one of his men hit her face, pulled her hair, and tore her sari while she protected her child. The attack left a scar on her right cheek.

Patra has about 25 thousand rupees in assets and no debts. She finished fifth grade in 2003 at Uttar Bowthakurani F.P. School.

In April, the Home Ministry gave Patra 'X-category' security. Basirhat held its election on June 1, the last day of voting in the current national election.

In the 2014 election, Idris Ali from TMC won with 38.64% of votes. Nurul Huda from CPI came second with 30.03% votes. Ali beat Huda by 109,659 votes.