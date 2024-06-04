 Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Rekha Patra trails in Sandeshkhali seat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Rekha Patra trails in Sandeshkhali seat

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Trinamool Congress party's SK Nurul Islam is leading in the constituency with 4,84,836 votes with a margin of 2,41,545 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat, which consists of the tension-ridden Sandeshkhali, Rekha Patra is trailing with 2,43,291 votes.

BJP candidate from Basirhat constituency Rekha Patra (PTI)
BJP candidate from Basirhat constituency Rekha Patra (PTI)

Trinamool Congress party's SK Nurul Islam is leading in the constituency with 4,84,836 votes with a margin of 2,41,545 votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The BJP hoped to make a strong political impact in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Basirhat, where slightly over 54 per cent of the population is Muslim, has traditionally been a TMC stronghold. In the 2019 general elections, TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan received 54.56 per cent of the total votes, which was slightly lower than their previous record, according to Election Commission data.

Rekha Patra from the BJP party led protests against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali. She was one of the first to speak out about his mistreatment of women. Because of this, Shahjahan was kicked out of the TMC party for six years and then arrested. It is believed that Rekha was in a group that met Modi on March 6 in Barasat. They told the Prime Minister about the problems faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

Patra, 27, once worked away from home. She was the first to report Shahjahan's gang to police. She said one of his men hit her face, pulled her hair, and tore her sari while she protected her child. The attack left a scar on her right cheek.

Patra has about 25 thousand rupees in assets and no debts. She finished fifth grade in 2003 at Uttar Bowthakurani F.P. School.

In April, the Home Ministry gave Patra 'X-category' security. Basirhat held its election on June 1, the last day of voting in the current national election.

In the 2014 election, Idris Ali from TMC won with 38.64% of votes. Nurul Huda from CPI came second with 30.03% votes. Ali beat Huda by 109,659 votes.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Results along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha Election / Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Rekha Patra trails in Sandeshkhali seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement