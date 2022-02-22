5 FIRs lodged for poll violations in Ludhiana

As many as five separate cases of alleged poll code violations were reported in the district on February 20, the election day.

In the first case, complainant Ravi Kumar, presiding officer, said he was on election duty at a polling station in Government Middle School, Shivaji Nagar, when the accused, Bikram Sood of Shivaji Nagar, took his mobile phone, hiding it in his clothes, inside the polling booth. “While casting his vote, he recorded the same and later posted it on a social networking site. As I came to know about it, I lodged an FIR against the accused,” said Kumar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 128 of Representation of People Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 3 police station.

In another case, the PAU police have booked Divesh Makkar of Ashok Vihar of PAU area, who shared his picture on social networking site divulging that he had casted his vote in favour of cabinet minister and Congress candidate from Ludhiana West constituency.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Didar Singh, who said he took the action following the orders of the district election officer. The accused has been booked for violation of secrecy of voting within polling stations under Sections 126-B and 132 of Representation of People Act.

In the third case, the block-level officer (BLO) Kulwant Singh traced an imposter who was claiming himself as a BLO. He had also worn an identification card around his neck. The accused was distributing slips with symbols of Congress party among the voters to influence them.

Kulwant was on election duty in PSPCL office, Focal Point. He said the accused Sandeep of Rajiv Gandhi Colony had fled from the spot after he started questioning him.

ASI Rajinder Pal, the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 171-D (personation at elections) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.

In the fourth case, the Model Town police arrested Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, for violation of orders of deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma regarding presence of outsiders in the city.

ASI Avtar Singh said the accused was roaming around in the city with supporters of Lok Insaf Party chief and two times MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on February 20. The ASI said the DC had banned the entry of outsiders in the city. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Similarly, City 2 police of Khanna booked Ramanjit Singh of Lalheri road for making a video inside the polling booth. An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rakesh Kumar, member of STC team.

A case under Sections 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of IPC, 128 and 132 of Representation of People Act has been lodged against the accused.