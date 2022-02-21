Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Charanjit Channi’s comments weigh heavily on migrant voters’ minds
punjab assembly election

Charanjit Channi’s comments weigh heavily on migrant voters’ minds

Migrants constitute a considerable chunk of voters in Samrala, Sahnewal, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central and Ludhiana North constituencies, where a large number of industries are based. Many say they are deeply hurt by the CM’s comments.
Migrants queuing up outside a polling station in Ludhiana on Sunday, awaiting their turn to vote. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Migrants queuing up outside a polling station in Ludhiana on Sunday, awaiting their turn to vote. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi may have put his foot in the mouth when he made the remarks that were largely construed as “anti-migrant”, prompting the Congress to issue a quick clarification that the comments were aimed at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but it seems the migrants in Ludhiana won’t be forgetting it any time soon.

Migrants constitute a considerable chunk of voters in Samrala, Sahnewal, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central and Ludhiana North constituencies, where a large number of industries are based. Many say they are deeply hurt by the CM’s comments.

“Some of us have been living and working here for decades, and are still termed as outsiders. The CM’s comments were rude and derogatory. I won’t be voting for him,” said Deepak Kumar, a Bihar native who had reached BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School to cast his vote.

“We aren’t just natives of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, we are Indians first, and that gives us the right to reside in any part of the country.”

So what does Kumar expect of the next government? “Inflation is making life difficult for the poor. That should be addressed first. Also, the government must reduce the school fee for children of migrants. Medical facilities should also be free.”

Payal, another migrant from Bihar, after casting her vote, expressed fury over Channi’s comments. “No one has ever discredited us like Channi did. Congress will have to pay the price for Channi’s statements,” she said.

Moti Lal Pradhan, a leader of migrants residing in Shanti Nagar, claimed that he requested a Congress leader to help with voter registration of around 200 migrants from Bihar and UP but he refused.

“The leader was already perturbed with Channi’s comments and knew that his remarks had hurt the migrants who would not vote for him at any cost. He therefore refused to help them get registered as voters,” Pradhan added.

A criminal complaint was filed against the CM in a local court on Friday by the son of a migrant labourer from Bihar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out