Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Congress will form govt with two-thirds majority: Channi
punjab assembly election

Congress will form govt with two-thirds majority: Channi

After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after casting his vote in Kharar on Sunday. (ANI)
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after casting his vote in Kharar on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the Congress will form the government with a two-thirds majority in Punjab.

After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added.

Channi is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Channi wrote: “Akali and BJP partnership is out in the open... both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up... people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes.” He also accused AAP’s CM candidate and his party of seeking dera support in Dhuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out