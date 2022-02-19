Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters in Ludhiana ahead of Punjab assembly elections recovered
Grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters in Ludhiana ahead of Punjab assembly elections recovered

Following a tip off, a joint team of the ECI and police raided a Field Ganj, recovering 30 sacks of grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections.
A joint team of the ECI and police recover grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An Election Commission of India team, along with police force, conducted a raid at an abandoned Field Ganj house in the Ludhiana (Central) constituency and recovered packets of grocery items which were allegedly being distributed by some political parties to woo voters.

Police have seized around 30 sacks containing packed essential grocery products including sugar, rice, pulses and tea.

Police said they received a complaint, on the cVigil mobile application, regarding distribution of grocery products in Koocha number 8 of Field Ganj, following which a team reached the spot and recovered the material.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator and Ludhiana (Central) returning officer Shikha Bhagat said no individual was caught distributing the products, but sacks of grocery material were found from a house and the information has been forwarded to the police.

Satpal Singh, station head officer at the Division number 2 police station, said the sacks have been seized and police are investigating which party or candidate was behind the act.


New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
