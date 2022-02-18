Kejriwal is a product of RSS, just like Modi: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is also a product of the RSS, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Congress rally in Pathankot, she said, “Have you heard ‘bade miyan to bade miyan, chhote miyan subhanallah? Bade miyan is Modi and chhote miyan is Kejriwal. One was raised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh directly, while other spearheaded agitation against our government while the RSS supported him. Modi showcased the Gujarat model to come to power at the Centre and later, people realised what the reality of that model was, while Kejriwal talks about the Delhi model of governance and everyone saw how his government utterly failed during Covid’s second wave.”

Priyanka said she is married into a Punjabi family and knows what Punjabiyat means.“When I heard Modi and Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment,” she added.

“Congress leaders, including Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, are here to save your Punjabiyat. They are not nakli sardars who wear turban only on stage,” she said.

“We know that the previous government of the Congress in Punjab had flaws. We are actively working to rectify those. That is why Channi has come to the fore,” the Congress leader said.

Priyanka said poor people, small traders and small entrepreneurs in the country are facing several difficulties. “Where is governance? Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his (Modi’s) friends,” she added.

The Congress leader said when farmers were protesting against three farm laws for a year at Delhi’s borders, Modi had time for foreign tours, but could not travel a few kilometres to listen to their concerns. Appealing to the people of Punjab to re-elect the Congress to power for a stable government, Priyanka asked them to be wary of those seeking their votes in the name of religion.

‘Channi’s 111-day performance far better than 7 yrs of Kejri rule in Delhi’

Priyanka, who also attended a poll rally in Ludhiana in favour of Congress’ candidates, said the 111-day performance of Charanjit Singh Channi’s government is far better than seven years of Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi.

“The AAP does not have the experience to run a full state government. Punjab requires a stable, strong and secure government, which only the Congress can provide. If you make a mistake, then you will suffer for five years,” she told the gathering at the culmination of her roadshow.

‘CM’s statement misconstrued’

Facing flak for clapping at CM Channi’s ‘bhaiyas’ remark, Priyanka said his statement was misunderstood. “I don’t think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab. The BJP has insulted the farmers of UP. The PM is now visiting Punjab only when elections are near, but never did so during farmers’ protests,” she added.