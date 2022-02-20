Ludhiana assembly seats set for a multi-cornered contest

After days of preparation and anxiety, the D-day has finally arrived. Ludhiana, the largest district in Punjab, which also happens to be the most-populated, will be seeing a multi-cornered contest for the first time.

There are at least five prominent candidates on each of the 14 segments this time.

In previous assembly polls, Congress had won eight of the total 14 seats in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) won five while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out victorious on one segment.

The number of prominent candidates has increased this year and the competition has become tougher with SAD (Badal) breaking ties with BJP, and LIP no longer in alliance with AAP in the state. Each party has fielded its candidate separately this time. BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’ Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt), while SAD (Badal) is in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In addition to this, Sanyukt Samaj Marcha (SSM) candidates have also jumped into the race. The SSM is led by 80-year-old Balbir Singh Rajewal who is contesting for the first time from Samrala. Industrialists under the banner of Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) have also joined hands with them. The party, however, has fielded its candidate as independents, as it failed to register the party with the election commission of India and procure an election symbol.

In Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South seats, currently represented by LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains and his elder brother Balwinder Bains respectively, it’s a close fight.

Atam Nagar has turned out to be a hot seat with the opposition targeting the two-time MLA over the rape allegations by a woman, who also got an FIR registered against him.

Violent clashes have also been witnessed between Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal group in the past. Bains and Karwal were once close aides. SAD has fielded Harish Rai Dhanda from the seat, while Congress turncoat leader Kulwant Sidhu is contesting on an AAP ticket. Bains’ one-time ally, former Mansa MLA and former senior deputy mayor of the city, Prem MIttal is a BJP-PLC candidate.

All eyes are on the Ludhiana West constituency, which is represented by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Ashu’s former allies, including four-time councillor Gurpreet Gogi and industrialist Tarun Jain Bawa are contesting against him on AAP and SSM’s tickets respectively. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, who once represented the constituency from 1997 to 2002, is contesting on SAD ticket, while BJP-PLC alliance has fielded advocate Bikram Sidhu.

Besides, Ludhiana North, Central Constituencies as well as rural seats of Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon are set to witness a nail-biting poll battle.

Past results

In the last assembly elections held in 2017, the Congress won eight out of 14 seats in the district, including Ludhiana North (Rakesh Pandey), East (Sanjay Talwar), West (Bharat Bhushan Ashu), Central (Surinder Dawar), Khanna (Gurkirat Kotli), Payal (Lakhvir Lakha), Samrala (Amrik Dhillon) and Gill (Kuldeep Vaid).

The then AAP-LIP alliance won five seats, including three of AAP -- HS Phoolka in Dakha, Jagtar Hissowal in Raikot, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in Jagraon and two of LIP -- Simarjit Bains in Atam Nagar and Balwinder Bains in Ludhiana South. SAD-BJP alliance came out victorious on only Sahnewal seat which was won by Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.

However, the numbers changed after HS Phoolka resigned from the assembly and by-elections were held in Dakha in 2019. SAD’s Manpreet Ayali came out victorious in the byelections, defeating Congress’ Captain Sandeep Sandhu.

Thirteen of the total 14 elected representatives last time. except HS Phoolka, are again in fray to retain their seats in the legislative assembly. Sitting MLA from Samrala Amrik Dhillon is, however, contesting the election as an independent candidate this time as the party gave ticket to Raja Gill. Further, Jagtar Singh Hissowal, who left AAP to join Congress in the past, is contesting from Jagraon against his former colleague and former deputy leader of opposition in the assembly, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke.