Ludhiana | Commuters hassled as campaigning stalls traffic

In the run up to elections, when different political parties are organising road shows in the city, traffic was thrown out of gear causing gridlock in different parts of the city, giving a bad time to the commuters.

Despite deployment of police and security forces, traffic chaos was witnessed on Gill road, Dugri road, Partap Chowk, Jalandhar bypass, Samrala chowk, Haibowal, Rahon road, Chandigarh road, road established by covering ‘Ganda Nullah’ in old city area, among other areas.

Though the police remained on toes to clear the chaos, but was a mute spectator to the traffic violations done by the supporters of the political parties.

Disgruntled commuters slammed the political parties for creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and said rather than improving the image of a candidate, these shows and the subsequent traffic jams tarnish the image of the candidate.

A resident of Model Town, Iqbal Singh Kalra, said traffic chaos is being witnessed in the city for two to three days due to road shows being organised by different parties. “ Why the public is harassed by the political parties even as they make tall claims of providing relief to the public through development works. At least half-an-hour was wasted as I had to go towards Gill road canal bridge from Model Town area due traffic jams witnessed at ATI chowk. The jam was caused due to a road show held by a candidate of a grand old party,” said Kalra.

Gurmeet Singh, another resident of Dugri area, said the candidates should not harass the public as these jams, rather than improving their image, puts a blot on the same. “If the road shows have to be held, then it should be held with proper planning and traffic diversion plans, so that the public should not be harassed,” he said.