Ludhiana | Unrest in hospitality sector over EC orders on outsiders

The orders by the Election Commission to not allow any outsiders in the hotels, guests houses, along with the police not even allowing the regular customers, wedding guests in the hotels after 6pm on Friday till March 20, has triggered uproar and anxiety across the hotel industry and among their customers.

Decrying the alleged unnecessary harassment and chaos, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has written to the Election Commission of India seeking permission to allow the wedding guests and regular customers to stay in the hotels. They have given assurance that they will not allow any supporter of a political party to stay in the hotel.

The members of the association said a large number of hotels in the city have been booked for wedding events during the weekend and many regular customers from other states are also staying in the hotels. “A large number of industrialists, customers also visit the city for business, but the police are forcing the hotel owners to vacate the hotels, which will lead to harassment of the customers and losses to the industry,” they said.

President of the association Amarvir Singh said, “There are a few customers from abroad too, who are in the city to attend wedding events. It is not possible for the industry to vacate the hotels and the administration should understand the issue.”

A Mumbai-based customer, at a hotel in old city area, Shashank said, “I am a service engineer with a company that manufactures t-shirt printing machines. We visit here for providing services to our customers regarding installation of machines and repairs. One engineer of our company has to stay in the city throughout the year and we stay in this hotel only. On Friday evening, the police came and asked the authorities to send back all the outsiders. It was shocking as we have no other place to stay. I am here for at least 15 more days and have no political motive. The hotel authorities have now assured to take up the matter with the police, but if the orders are implemented it is sheer harassment for the customers.”

Owner of a hotel on Brown road in old city, Sarabjit Singh said, “There are customers in the hotels of the city, who have come from other states along with patients, who are undergoing treatment at city hospitals. Where will those customers move?”

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said the norms are equal for everyone and as per the model code of conduct, no outsider can be allowed in any constituency till elections after 6pm on Friday. “It is not possible to ascertain which person is staying in the hotel for what purpose. This is why I had issued a video message well in advance on February 17 and we have asked the hotel industry for cooperation. No outsider from some other constituency will be allowed to stay in the hotels and the police will enforce the norms. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the norms,” said Sharma.