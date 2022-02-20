On poll eve on Punjab assembly elections, Pind De Satth come alive with debates & discussions

Once campaigning came to a close, the ‘Pind Di Satth’, a common place in villages where people gather for community discussions and cultural gatherings, came alive with heated political discourse.

Traditionally divided into two camps -- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, a new lobby of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supporters has emerged this time around.

At Amalgir village, the Satth was held under a tree, while at Gill village, it was organised close to a big darwaza (door), and in Jassowal Sudan village, it was held under a shed.

Being a weekend, majority of the residents were seen playing cards and discussing the present-day politics. The issue of revenue earned from liquor and sand mafia remains the mainstay.

“Thanks to the ugly battle between the mainstream political parties of Punjab, now even a child in the village knows that sand and liquor are the money-minting businesses that make politicians richer. All parties have promised that sand and liquor will be kept under government control. So, tightening the noose around the menace will be a compulsion for political parties,” said Major Singh, a resident of Jassowal Soodan village.

At Amamgir village, a 72-year-old Ajaib Singh, who has been working as a driver in Delhi for nearly 45 years, was showing his fellow residents the ₹5,000 allowance he had received from the government during the lockdown.

“I am not supporting or opposing any party, I am just stating that people should not be divided on caste and creed for vote. Instead, people should vote for development of affordable healthcare and education facilities,” said he said.

However, he was soon countered by other residents of the village, who told him that AAP is no different from any other party in Punjab as over 60 of its candidates are turncoats.

Residents of these village have been traditionally supporting two parties but a third group has emerged and challenged to break the conventional political structure.

In Ajlod village in Samrala, a group of supporters were going after the SSM supporter and discussing with him how SSM was a late starter. Except for causing a dent in the vote share, they would not make a big impact.

“Those supporting AAP and SSM are youngsters. They claim that the traditional parties will work only when once they are thrown out of power. However, the leaders of both Congress and SAD have been connected with us for several years. They visit our marriage functions and also attend the bhog ceremony when a death occurs in the village. Sometimes, we are emotionally bound to vote for them,” said Harpal Singh, a resident of Ajlod.

In Himayupur and Kheri Jhameri villages, flags were seen set up on the houses.

However, the elderly sitting at Satth maintained that it was no indicator that the occupants of that particular house would vote for the party. “Nowadays, youngsters have separate groups and do not generally vote for the party that their parents will be voting for. It has a lot to do with the rising literacy and impact of social media,” said Joginder Singh.