Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab Elections: SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal carries out canvassing in Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Punjab Elections: SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal carries out canvassing in Ludhiana

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday carried out door-to-door canvassing in Model Gram
Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal addressed the residents during the campaigns and public meetings held at Model Gram and Gopal Nagar in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal addressed the residents during the campaigns and public meetings held at Model Gram and Gopal Nagar in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday carried out door-to-door canvassing in Model Gram.

The Model Gram area consists of the residence of cabinet minister and Congress candidate from west constituency Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

On January 31, the common candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab Lok Congress Jagmohan Sharma had visited AAP candidate Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal’s house for seeking votes;

Grewal addressed the residents during the campaigns and public meetings held at Model Gram and Gopal Nagar. Grewal said the state was developing in terms of infrastructure, education, health during the tenure of SAD government and in the last five years, the Congress has done nothing for the state.

Grewal said, “The residents express that they want the government to curb the increasing crime in the state and to create employment opportunities.Today, the law and order situation is deteriorating. We are witnessing incidents of snatchings, robberies daily. So, I assure the residents that if they will bring the SAD-BSP government in power, the government will not only curb the increasing incidents of crime but will also bring the state on the path of progress.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out