Punjab polls: Conjoined twins Sohna, Mohna cast 2 votes; goggles keep secrecy

Conjoined twins Sohna-Mohna were given two voter ID cards as the Election Commission decided to consider them as two voters. Arrangements were made accordingly.
Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira handing over certificate to first-time voters Sohna and Mohna who are conjoined twins but cast separate votes on Sunday.&nbsp;(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)
Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira handing over certificate to first-time voters Sohna and Mohna who are conjoined twins but cast separate votes on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Conjoined twins Sohna and Mohna cast their first votes on Sunday at Manawal in Amritsar as two separate voters. To maintain the secrecy of the votes from each other they were given goggles, an official told news agency ANI.

"It is a very unique case. EC told us to do proper videography. They're conjoined but two separate voters. Arrangements of giving them goggles so that secrecy of voting is maintained were made," the official said.

Full coverage of Punjab Assembly Election 2022

Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, popularly nicknamed as Sohna-Mohna, turned 18 last year. They were given two voter ID cards after the Election Commission decided to consider them as two voters.

Born on June 13, 2022, the conjoined twins were abandoned by their biological parents in a Delhi hospital. The twins have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys, and spinal cords but a single liver, gall bladder, spleen and one pair of legs.

They were later shifted to AIIMS where doctors decided against separating them as that could have led to the loss of one life. They were then shifted to Pingalwara home in Amritsar.

Last year, Sohna-Mohna got a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, after completing their electrician diploma from an ITI.

Sunday, February 20, 2022
