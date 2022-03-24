Yogi government 2.0 swearing-in to be grand affair with lots of symbolism

The swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 at Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium on Friday would be a grand affair with lots of symbolism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields will attend the ceremony.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes, which are widely credited for shaping the BJP’s win in the UP assembly polls, would be present at the venue. Industry captains, who have been sent the invite, too, are expected to be there. Their presence would reflect the party’s focus on transforming the state into the country’s “number one” economy.

The party cadres, who played a stellar role in the BJP’s spectacular show, would be there for the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi government. Seers have been invited as well, showcasing party’s focus on matters of faith.

“In a way, all of them are going to play a key role in shaping the narrative for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is likely to continue with its pro-poor schemes, including ration for the poor. Industrialists and big-ticket investments are going to play a role if the BJP is to live up to its promise of making UP the country’s top economy. The cadres, the foot soldiers of the BJP, would be there, too. Then, of course, there are going to be seers from all across the state and beyond. I think half the stadium would be occupied by these groups alone,” said AP Tiwari, a political analyst.

Symbolism would start ahead of the swearing-in of the Yogi government. Mass prayers would be organised at major temples across the state. More than 130 roadside crossings all across the state capital, including, the one outside the chief minister’s residence, have been decked up for the evening event.

“Special prayers would be held for the longevity of BJP rule, well-being of the chief minister and all-around prosperity,” said UP BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

During the BJP legislative party meeting on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah made a pointed reference to recall the contribution of the cadres in setting up the BJP’s 2022 win.

“Meetings were held at short notice, at odd hours. The first two phases of the elections were held under the Covid shadow. Yet, the cadres worked relentlessly. I bow down to such cadres,” Shah said. As if on cue, key BJP workers from across all the 27,700 shakti kendras (booth clusters) have been invited to the swearing-in with the party putting them up in hotels for a comfortable stay.

“There are instructions to care for them,” said a BJP leader.

For political experts, this was seen as a gesture of the top leadership to keep the cadres charged for the next big assignment in 2024. Like in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP would again look to Uttar Pradesh to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi score a hat-trick of wins.

The area around the swearing-in ceremony venue has been decked up with psychedelic lights, freshly done walls, colorful paintings, newly painted flower pots and attractive plants lined up on both sides of the road. There are cut-outs and hoardings of BJP leaders, giant LED screen inside the venue to ensure better viewing of the big-ticket event.

Traders’ organisations have planned to distribute sweets across the state capital, which would be submerged in different hues of saffron, to celebrate the occasion.

