BJP releases second list for U’khand polls, drops 3 sitting MLAs

Rajkumar Thukral from Rudrapur, Deshraj Karnwal from Jhabrera, and Naveen Chandra Dumka from the Lalkua seat have been denied tickets for the upcoming state elections.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday denied tickets to three sitting legislators as it released its second list of nine candidates for the Uttarakhand elections.

Those who were dropped from the party’s list of candidates are Rajkumar Thukral from Rudrapur, Deshraj Karnwal from Jhabrera, and Naveen Chandra Dumka from the Lalkua seat.

In its first list of 59 candidates, the saffron party refused tickets to 10 sitting MLAs.

With two women candidates in the second list, the party has given tickets to eight women so far. Among those fielded by the party are Shaila Rani Rawat (from Kedarnath seat in Rudraprayag district) and Rajpal Singh (replacing Karnwal from Jhabrera in Haridwar district).

The party has also pitted Muneesh Saini against Congress’s Furkan Ahmad from Piran Kaliyar seat in Haridwar.

Reetu Bushan Khanduri, sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar, will contest the polls from Kotdwar, the party said. With this, the party has released the names for 68 of the total 70 assembly seats and is yet to finalise the candidates for two seats – Tehri assembly segment and Doiwala assembly segment in Dehradun.

bjp uttarakhand election
