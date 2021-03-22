IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Congress releases poll manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury releases party manifesto, ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury releases party manifesto, ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress releases poll manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:03 PM IST

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday released the party's election manifesto 'Banglar Disha' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata. The grand old party has eight distinct promises for the state, focusing on "long-term development" as opposed to "dole politics", said Chowdhury.

According to Congress, this model is in line with the vision of the late Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second chief minister of West Bengal, who played a key role in the state's developmental history.

Adhir Chowdhury said today that Congress' manifesto has distinct promises on law and order, education, health, as well as arts and culture. He urged citizens to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear "alternative", for a better future. Slamming both the TMC and the BJP, Chowdhury said the parties failed to meet any of their stated targets despite promising voters on such issues for years.

The release of Congress' poll manifesto comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla'. BJP's manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Sunday. Notably, the Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress for the West Bengal polls had released its manifesto on Saturday. Following this, there is a lot of speculation going on in the political arena as there has been no unified manifesto of the alliance.

The ruling Trinamool Congress took the lead in launching its manifesto first.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.


(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal congress congress indian national congress poll manifesto + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally at Kotulpur in Bankura on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally at Kotulpur in Bankura on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Not an inch to BJP without a fight, says CM Mamata days ahead of polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Banerjee upped her ante against the BJP while sharpening the ‘outsider’ charge and alleged that the BJP is a party which issues fatwas on everything from clothes to the food people eat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of WB assembly polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
This has, in turn, fuelled speculations that he might be contesting the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury releases party manifesto, ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury releases party manifesto, ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress releases poll manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s ‘true face’, says Chidambaram on promise to implement CAA in Bengal

Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
In its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP has promised that the contentious CAA will be approved in the first cabinet meeting if elected in the eastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A section of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (HT file photo)
A section of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (HT file photo)
west bengal assembly election

In West Bengal, motivations and fortunes of 9 Muslim candidates from the BJP

By Dhrubo Jyoti
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Five have been fielded in Murshidabad, where Muslims form two-thirds of the population; two from Malda, where they are half the population; and two from Uttar Dinajpur, where Muslims are a little less than half of the population
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Actor Mithun Chakraborty becomes a Kolkata voter ahead of Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Speculations regarding the actor contesting the elections were fuelled when he said in a recent interview that if the party wants him to fight the polls, he will
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee, who addressed two rallies in East Midnapore district on Sunday, did not hide her displeasure, also accusing the Adhikaris of swindling funds (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Mamata Banerjee, who addressed two rallies in East Midnapore district on Sunday, did not hide her displeasure, also accusing the Adhikaris of swindling funds (PTI Photo) (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘I trust easily’: Mamata Banerjee's takes jibe at Adhikaris

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
  • The West Bengal chief minister said she will get allegations of corruption investigated once she is voted to power. She blamed “the family” for ruling the district like “zamindars” by taking full control of the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

From CAA to family income, BJP’s Bengal poll manifesto leaves out nothing

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The manifesto has a special focus on Bengali culture and women, who were promised free education from kindergarten to post-graduation level, 33% reservation in jobs and free rides in public transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
west bengal assembly election

Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Amit Shah promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during the release manifesto sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during the release manifesto sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 PM IST
If voted to power in Bengal, the BJP has promised to make education free for all females starting from KG to post-graduation level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
west bengal assembly election

CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
west bengal assembly election

In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a strong party in the Darjeeling hills and an ally of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday named its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong seats for the assembly election
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee anticipating defeat, already questioning EVMs

PTI, Bankura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has been calling on party workers to keep an eye on EVM machines fearing tampering of the machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The home minister said that the BJP has decided to call their manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally
Golaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally
west bengal assembly election

'Where there is a scheme, there's a scam': PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • PM Modi targeted Banerjee and said she has only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP