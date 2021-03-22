Congress releases poll manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday released the party's election manifesto 'Banglar Disha' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata. The grand old party has eight distinct promises for the state, focusing on "long-term development" as opposed to "dole politics", said Chowdhury.

According to Congress, this model is in line with the vision of the late Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second chief minister of West Bengal, who played a key role in the state's developmental history.

Adhir Chowdhury said today that Congress' manifesto has distinct promises on law and order, education, health, as well as arts and culture. He urged citizens to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear "alternative", for a better future. Slamming both the TMC and the BJP, Chowdhury said the parties failed to meet any of their stated targets despite promising voters on such issues for years.

The release of Congress' poll manifesto comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla'. BJP's manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Sunday. Notably, the Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress for the West Bengal polls had released its manifesto on Saturday. Following this, there is a lot of speculation going on in the political arena as there has been no unified manifesto of the alliance.

The ruling Trinamool Congress took the lead in launching its manifesto first.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.





(With inputs from ANI)