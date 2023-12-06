close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Amidst global anime popularity surge, creators face serious mental health risks

Amidst global anime popularity surge, creators face serious mental health risks

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 06, 2023 06:20 PM IST

A recent report from the Japan Animation Creators Association sheds light on the harsh conditions faced by those bringing beloved animated worlds to life.

The vibrant world of anime, once confined to niche circles, now dominates mainstream streaming platforms like Disney, Amazon, and Hulu. The surge in popularity has triggered an anime production boom, with an array of shows captivating audiences worldwide. However, behind the scenes, a darker reality unfolds as animators grapple with severe mental health challenges.

A recent report from the Japan Animation Creators Association sheds light on the harsh conditions faced by those bringing beloved animated worlds to life. Surveying over 400 animators, the findings are alarming, revealing a distressing toll on their well-being.

A staggering 66% of respondents disclosed grappling with physical fatigue, a testament to the grueling nature of their work. Even more concerning is the revelation that 68% admitted to experiencing mental fatigue. The survey delved deeper, asking about recent struggles with depression or emotional distress, with a significant 17% confirming these struggles.

These revelations strike a disheartening chord for anime enthusiasts, whether aspiring industry professionals or dedicated fans. Crafting anime is no easy feat, and the industry has faced systemic issues for years. Complaints ranging from demanding production schedules to chronic understaffing and meager wages have plagued the sector. Notably, companies like MAPPA Studios have faced criticism for imposing unrealistic production demands, amplifying concerns about the industry's treatment of its workforce.

The report from the Japan Animation Creators Association quantifies the mental health crisis within the anime industry, spotlighting a pervasive issue that demands attention and reform. As anime continues to thrive globally, it's imperative to address the well-being of the talented individuals behind the scenes, ensuring a sustainable and supportive environment for the creators who bring these fantastical worlds to life.

